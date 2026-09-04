Browns Can Run but Won’t Be Able To Hide From Four Quarterback Conundrum

The Cleveland Browns were able to keep all four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.

That’s because following his strong preseason outing in Cleveland’s finale against the New England Patriots, the Browns placed quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the injured reserve. That means Gabriel will be sidelined and inactive for at least Cleveland’s first four games of the 2026 season.

Gabriel’s back injury is legitimate. Teams aren’t allowed to place healthy players on the injured reserve. The NFLPA would get involved, and it would cause a gigantic mess. But Gabriel’s injury isn’t considered serious or longterm, meaning he’ll likely be ready for activation after Week 4.

So, what will the Browns do then?

Deshaun Watson is Cleveland’s starting quarterback. But keep an eye on the early portion of the Browns’ schedule in 2026. The Browns open their season with back-to-back games in Florida, against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Watson struggles and the Browns have an 0-2 record returning to Cleveland for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, it’s possible that head coach Todd Monken’s staff would need to consider a quick hook for Watson. The 30-year-old quarterback is finally healthy, but hasn’t been impactful on the field for several seasons. If he struggles out of the gate, there’s no reason to believe he’ll eventually knock off the rust and return to form.

But Watson’s not going anywhere. The team can’t cut him, even if he stinks, because the dead cap hit would sabotage next offseason. They wouldn’t be able to IR him unless he’s actually hurt. Which is possible considering his track record consisting of a rare shoulder break and a twice-ruptured Achilles tendon, but certainly can’t be forecasted.

Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green are currently alternating important backup snaps with the scout team. Sanders is the backup, and should be ready to play early in Cleveland’s season. Green’s athleticism makes the 6-foot-6 quarterback an interesting prospect as well. If the Browns activate Green, they’d be able to use his athleticism in special circumstances.

But if Gabriel is healthy after the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, he’ll need to be activated. Will Browns general manager Andrew Berry try to facilitate a trade beforehand? It’s possible, especially because he loves preseason QB trades. But the Browns might need Sanders, and Green could be too exciting to move on from.

Just because they solved the four-man quarterback problem for now doesn’t mean that it won’t be an issue again next month.