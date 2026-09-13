Browns Disappointing Week 1 Loss Not Causing Concern For New Coaching Staff

A Week 1 defeat is not the way you want to start off a new season.

However, 16 teams will suffer that fate at the start of each year.

And on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Cleveland Browns were one of those teams. In a road outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns dropped a low-scoring affair, 34-10, to start the campaign out 0-1.

Led by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns' offense scored its only touchdown on the final drive of the game.

Reflecting on the loss, head coach Todd Monken stood up for Watson, sharing that he hasn't lost his job. He also took some of the blame, saying the coaching staff didn't do well enough.

"I'm sure as hell not firing me. I'm not firing our staff," he said. "I'm not getting rid of all our players. He [Deshaun Watson] happens to be one of 53. So, we'll evaluate everything. We just didn't play good enough...didn't coach well enough."

"I'm sure as hell not firing me. I'm not firing our staff. I'm not getting rid of all our players. He happens to be one of 53. So, we'll evaluate everything. We just didn't play good enough...didn't coach well enough." #Browns head coach Todd Monken on whether he'll stick with… pic.twitter.com/zNLRbGd29m — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 13, 2026

Watson finished the game with 16-of-22 passes completed, 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled the ball a few times and nearly threw a couple of other interceptions.

In the running game, he led the charge, taking off six times for 38 yards. Quinshon Judkins also took 12 carries for 33 yards and wideout KC Concepcion added three carries for 15 yards.

Across the board, the offense struggled, putting together a lackluster season debut.

Unfortunately, it wasn't just the offense though.

Defensively, the Browns allowed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to go to work, slinging 18 completions for 245 yards and four scores. He was pressured just 17% of the time, a major drop-off from the Browns' productivity in the backfield in seasons past.

Monken isn't going to let such a weak showing in Week 1 leave streaks in games beyond, though, sharing that the team will look to get better by the time they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

"I'm not down," said Monken. "I'm disappointed. I mean, you're not going to get me down. Waited a long time to be a head coach in this league, man. It's freaking awesome. And we're not where we want to be, and they better get us now.

"We've got a young group and we just didn't play well today."

Todd Monken on the Browns' blowout loss in his first game as an NFL head coach:



"I'm not down. I'm disappointed. I mean, you're not going to get me down. Waited a long time to be a head coach in this league, man. It's freaking awesome. And we're not where we want to be, and they… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2026

As the 61-year-old head coach mentioned, Cleveland has built up a young core. Letting them get down and carry a losing mindset into Week 2 will do no good.

Instead, the team will have to treat this 10-point performance as a learning stick, using it as ground to stand on.

The Browns and Buccaneers square off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

And Monken will be searching for his first win as a head coach in the National Football League.