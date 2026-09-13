5 Observations on Jaguars' Domination of Browns: Trevor Lawrence Plays Like an MVP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, that was easy.

The Jaguars absolutely dominated the Cleveland Browns in their week 1 matchup , winning 34-10 in one of the most effortless games the Jaguars have played in quite some time.

So, what did we see out of the Jaguars after their Week 1 pounding of the Browns? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence Looks Like an MVP Candidate

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass to tight end Quintin Morris (80) under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence finished last season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league, earning MVP votes in the process. Well, it sure seems like he picked up exactly where he left off, because Lawrence looked arguably as good as he ever has during the Jaguars' complete firework show against the Browns. Lawrence looked like simply everything came easy to him, with the Jaguars' sixth-year caller throwing at least four touchdowns for just the third time in his entire NFL career.

Part of it of course has to be the fact that the Browns are an easy candidate for the No. 1 pick; they lost Myles Garrett and Jim Schwartz and their replacements didn't exactly impress against the Jaguars. But even against inferior defenses in the past, Lawrence has arguably not looked as comfortable and free-flowing as he did on Sunday.

We expected Lawrence to play well today -- there was never any reason to think otherwise. But I would be lying if I said I expected Lawrence to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league as quickly as the first half of the season. He looks like he is ready for an MVP-like season

Liam Coen is The One

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs practice near quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have seen some impressive season-openers in my time covering the team: the 2020 upset of the Indianapolis Colts was inspired football, and the Jaguars took care of buisness easily last year against the Carolina Panthers. But this performance against the Browns was something else entirely. This looked like the Jaguars shedding their past and taking a true step toward becoming the type of team that lowly foes like the Browns enter the stadium knowing they will lose against. And all of the credit for that has to go to Liam Coen.

Coen has proven to be the difference-maker for the Jaguars since his hire, and the way he spoke this week just made it seem like he had the kind of confidence and comfort with his team that can only come after high-level performances at a consistent rate. Coen is the coach the Jaguars were looking for all these years, and these kind of games are the ones that make it clear. This is likely the worst team the Jaguars will play all year, but it feels like Coen has turned the Jaguars into a franchise that won't play with its food in these kinds of matchups.

Travis Etienne, Devin Lloyd Decisions Paid Off

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember the shock outside of Jacksonville when the Jaguars let Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd walk in free agency? It sure did not seem like the Jaguars were missing either of their former stars on Sunday, with the Jaguars' contingency plans at both positions proving to pay off after just one week into the season.

Ventrell Miller played the best game of his career on Sunday, recording a number of high impact plays: a pressure on the Foyesade Oluokun interception to open the game, a forced fumble on KC Concepcion, and a sack of Deshaun Watson in the second-half. Miller looks just as effective as Lloyd was for the Jaguars a year ago, and he did it at a significantly smaller fraction of the cost.

The Travis Hunter Trade in (Narrative-Driven) Hindsight

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Travis Hunter trade is not going to be rubbed in many faces after he had a somewhat quiet Week 1; he looked good at cornerback and was never tested by Deshaun Watson, but he had marginal usage on offense. With that said, it is worth taking a look at what the other pieces from the Hunter trade did considering, well, the Browns' base treats the trade like their biggest win of the decade. Here are the three primary players the Browns got in that trade and what they did on Sunday:

DL Mason Graham: He was on a milk carton until he recorded a sack when the score was 24-0, which was a nice moment considering it was the first solo sack of his entire NFL career. Otherwise, Graham made virtually no impact and did not do anything to stop the Jaguars from running and throwing at their will.

RB Quinshon Judkins: 10 carries for 25 yards before Nick Mullens took over at quarterback for the Jaguars. He would have been the fourth-most productive running back for the Jaguars.

Pass-Rush Got Off to the Start We Expected

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like the Jaguars were able to pin their ears back and get after Deshaun Watson all day, in part because the game script forced the Browns to completely abandon the running game and in part because the Jaguars simply overwhelmed Cleveland. Travon Walker (1.5 sacks), Josh Hines-Allen (1.0 sacks), Ventrell Miller (1.0 sacks), Branson Combs (1.0 sacks) and Antonio Johnson (0.5 sacks) all got to Watson, but it felt like the Jaguars' defensive line and pass-rush made an even bigger impact than the numbers say. Watson never looked comfortable in the pocket, and the Jaguars closed in on him quickly seemingly each time he got out of the pocket.

The Jaguars' pass-rush had a clear advantage entering the game considering both the Browns' quarterback situation and because of the fact the Browns started two rookie offensive linemen. The Jaguars had to take advantage of the clear gap between them and the Browns' protection for Watson, and we saw the Jaguars do exactly that both in terms of scheme and execution. This was the kind of game the Jaguars' pass-rush had to have, and it was encouraging to see the team's defensive front come through in a game in which they should have always dominated.