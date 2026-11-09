Browns Get Huge News on QB Deshaun Watson's Injury Status Ahead of Week 10

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be ready to return to play next week against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler.

However, that doesn't mean he is starting just yet.

The Browns fell short in Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints by a score of 23-22. Shedeur Sanders made his first start of the season in place of Deshaun Watson, who suffered a concussion in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns' offense struggled mightily in the overtime thriller. The Browns' run game failed to get it going against a struggling Saints team. In addition, Shedeur Sanders was running for his life as the offensive line got beat several times, contributing to the offensive woes. Sanders finished the game with 297 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Browns head coach Todd Monken took the podium after the game and had this to say about Sanders' performance:

“I liked his confidence, like the way he operated; he looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage was going to be half the battle this week, obviously, going there. And I thought he threw the ball, you know, extremely well...I do think there are positives to the amount of reps he got during the fall. I think obviously there was a two-month gap there, but I think there was enough there in terms of our system, how we do things.

"He’s been on every trip; he’s been on the headset during games. He hears every call that we make. So, if a player is diligent like he’s been, then you expect there to be some carryover.”

#Browns HC Todd Monken on what he saw from Shedeur Sanders this week as he prepared to start against the Saints:



“I liked his confidence, like the way he operated; he looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of… pic.twitter.com/ty3AvzmyoT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2026

Despite Sanders' solid performance and compliments from Monken, the Browns could potentially still turn to Watson as the starting quarterback. The veteran would take on the Houston Texans, the team he played his first four seasons with.

When asked about the decision, Sanders told the media:

"...I control what I control, but what I think, in the grand scheme of things, don't really matter. I think being a great teammate, being a great whatever role I have on the team, I could do. Because you got to look at the bigger picture. We're out here connecting with each other, growing, learning in different areas.

"So if I'm playing, then, yes, I'm growing in this area. If I'm not playing, then I'm growing in this area. So, in every area you're growing, so you can't really ever look at the situation as negative."

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was asked if he thinks he earned the right to start again:



"I think that's a setup question honestly...I control what I control, but what I think, in the grand scheme of things, don't really matter. I think being a great teammate, being a great… pic.twitter.com/FO1n3RH0Lh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 9, 2026

The former 5th-round pick appears to be embracing whatever his role ends up being and will look to receive more opportunities moving forward.

The Browns will likely make an official decision in the coming days.