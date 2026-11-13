Deshaun Watson’s Return Against Houston Comes With a Major Opportunity for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans at a pivotal point in their season. They are the AFC's eighth seed, just one spot out of a wildcard position.

If they lose, they will head into their bye week on a three-game losing streak at 5-5. However, if they win, they start their four-game home stand with a win and improve to 6-4.

#Browns Todd Monken said "the intention was for Deshaun to start." Just wanted to run it by the staff. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2026

Todd Monken turns back to Deshaun Watson as starting quarterback after he missed last week to rest from a concussion injury. Watson returns to face the team that drafted him before things went sour and they were forced to trade him.

He is 1-0 against the Texans, winning his first game in a Browns uniform.

The Matchup

No game has been bigger than this one for the Browns. The Texans come into Cleveland after drubbing the Los Angeles Chargers, improving their record to 3-5. CJ Stroud has had a great season, and he is looking to translate his stat line into more wins. The Texans will come in with all the momentum and motivation, as they need this win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Browns return to Cleveland after a three-game road trip. Cleveland is ready to welcome them back after starting the season 3-0 in their home stadium. The Texans are 3-1 on the road, so it will be a great test of which team has the advantage.

Watson and the offense will have to start faster than normal. Their tendency is to start games slowly before turning it on in the fourth quarter and winning late in games. Houston’s offense has been high-flying, and all their wide receivers are finally healthy. The Browns’ defense has been gashed on the ground, but Houston has thrived through the air.

The Texans are probably the second-best team that the Browns will face the rest of the way, outside of the Cincinnati Bengals. If they can win this game, then the playoffs become more likely entering the bye week.

They are tied with the New England Patriots in the standings, but the Patriots earned the last wild card spot due to their record against AFC opponents. The Browns can help their cause by beating the Texans as the Patriots play an NFC team this week.

What this means for Watson

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walk out to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson also needs to beat the Texans personally. If the Browns fall and there is breathing room between them and the playoffs, then they will likely pivot to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. After three quarters of undesirable play last week, Sanders put together an incredible fourth quarter and overtime.

Monken remained steadfast that Watson would start following his return from concussion protocol.

A similar situation arose early in the season when it was believed that the team would switch to Sanders if Watson performed poorly against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watson led a fourth-quarter comeback, and he kept his job.

He now faces the next piece of what is considered one of the worst trades in NFL history, with a familiar consequence on the line. The Browns will complete the revenge tour after their bye week against Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons.

Monken took a lot of heat for naming Watson the starter at the beginning of the season, but he proved right after they started 5-2. He now goes back to Watson with full faith that he gives the team the best chance to win. Monken can earn a lot of credibility with a good performance from the offense and a win on Sunday.

Both teams in Sunday’s matchup need the win just as much as the other. The Texans tanked the Browns for four seasons after the trade for Watson. The only winning season the Browns had since was in 2023, in which Watson was injured.

It ended after a blowout loss in the playoffs to the Texans.

The Browns have their chance to bury the Texans’ season and force them to make a decision on extending their quarterback, which could alter their franchise.

Watson has returned just in time for the Browns’ biggest opportunity of the season to beat his former team.