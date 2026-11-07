3 Things Shedeur Sanders Needs To Do To Take the Browns’ Starting Job From Deshaun Watson

For the second year in as many professional seasons, a concussion to the Cleveland Browns’ starter has opened the door for Shedeur Sanders to come in and play quarterback.

Last year, as a rookie, it was fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel’s head injury in Week 11 that paved the way for Sanders to eventually take hold of the starting quarterback position. This year, Deshaun Watson reported concussion symptoms after a Week 9 contest, opening the door for Sanders to start for the first time during his sophomore season.

However, things are a lot different this year for Sanders and the Browns. Unlike last year’s 2-8 outfit, this time Cleveland is 5-3 at the time of Sanders’ opportunity, with the club thinking about the postseason.

That means it’s far more difficult for Sanders to block the incumbent from reclaiming the top spot on the depth chart this time around. Nonetheless, his odds are still above zero, if ever so slightly.

Here are three things Shedeur Sanders needs to do starting Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints to take the starting spot from Deshaun Watson:

1. Shedeur Sanders needs to become the anti-Deshaun Watson

Yes, the Browns are winning with Watson under center, but it’s fairly easy to argue that the team is winning despite Watson, rather than thanks to Watson.

Watson’s elongated dropbacks and tendency to hold on to the ball have led to a league-leading 33 sacks. His accuracy has also been an issue, oftentimes overthrowing his targets, and he’s averaging less than one touchdown pass per game.

Additionally, Watson ranks near the bottom of the league in metrics such as Total QBR (40.9), average depth of target (6.7), and batted passes (9). All of those are great places to focus on for Sanders.

2. Shedeur Sanders needs to show self-improvement

Last year, Sanders led the Browns to three wins over seven starts, despite not playing great football, either.

The most common knocks against Sanders included a low percentage of completed throws (56.6) and a lack of decisiveness when going through progressions. If Sanders can show his process has sped up and he can complete passes at a much higher rate than a coin toss, that’s something.

3. The Browns need to win games

There’s no substitute for winning, which partially explains why Watson has held on to the starting gig despite not performing at a high level.

But there is something Sanders could do that Watson hasn’t done yet, regardless of the Browns’ five wins so far—he could lead Cleveland to a comfortable victory. Every single victory has required some sort of last-minute heroics by the Browns, because Watson has suffered slow starts in practically every game.

If Sanders can find rhythm early, put the Browns ahead, and keep them there through four quarters, that could really become a factor in keeping him in the lineup.

Sanders’ path to regaining the starting job is much harder this year than last season, but it’s not impossible. Cleveland’s record says they’re a team fighting for a spot in the postseason, but quarterback play seems to suggest otherwise. It’s now up to Sanders to change that.