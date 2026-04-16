Browns GM Andrew Berry Isn’t So Sure Cleveland Browns Will Trade Back in NFL Draft

This time last year, everyone thought the Cleveland Browns would stay at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Heisman winning wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars had a package that the Browns couldn’t refuse, trading out of the No. 2 overall selection and maximizing the value of that slot.

This year, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Browns will entertain trading back from No. 6 overall. Berry even entertained the notion of trading back during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and the annual league meetings in Arizona.

But one week away from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Berry isn’t so sure that the Browns will actually pull the trigger on a trade down.

What Berry said about the potential of trading back

"I love how everybody last year thought we weren't trading down and this year everybody assumes we are,” Berry told reports on Thursday morning.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on reports of a trade down with the #Cowboys from 6 to 12: pic.twitter.com/OxFUOSmBm6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2026

"Our mindset isn't about 'Hey, just trade it away.' It's about maximizing the asset,” Berry added. “We will continue to work through all those possibilities all the way til we get on the clock Thursday night."

The Browns are looking to maximize their value of the No. 6 overall pick. It’s likely that they’ve had plenty of interest in that selection, especially from teams looking for a premium defensive player or Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Berry compared Love to San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in a similar way he compared Hunter to the NFL’s version of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani before the NFL Draft last year.

Even though some NFL Draft experts believe that Love will be off of the board by No. 6 overall, it doesn’t harm Berry to drum up interest in a top prospect that teams could be motivated to trade up for.

The Browns have done their homework on the left tackles and wide receivers in this class, as those are their two big positions of need. Berry acknowledged that it’s a good offensive line group, and reiterated his “tackles are tackles” philosophy about the potential of drafting a collegiate right tackle and playing him at left tackle in the NFL.

“Some players that are college tackles may move inside. Some have aligned inside-outside, some on both sides. I think you take it case by case,” Berry said.

He also was very complimentary towards Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate’s separation abilities, comparing him to a trapeze artist with the way he can separate. If the Browns stay put at No. 6 overall, Tate would instantly be a fan favorite selection.

Expect the Browns to hold onto No. 6 overall until they’re on the clock.

It’s possible that they’ve already received a few offers. But their goal is to maximize the value of that pick, and they could try to get prospective teams to sweeten their offers over the next week.