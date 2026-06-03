Browns 2027 NFL Mock Draft Following Myles Garrett Trade

With the Myles Garrett trade in the rearview mirror, Cleveland Browns fans will naturally look towards the 2027 NFL Draft.

Even though Browns general manager Andrew Berry was excited to get edge rusher Jared Verse back in the deal, there’s a definite ceiling of what Cleveland can achieve in 2026. Trading Garrett gives the Browns a runway to find their long-awaited franchise quarterback in 2027.

Let’s take a look at how it could work.

No. 4 overall: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

In this simulation, the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals added South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart No. 1 overall before the New York Jets selected Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at No. 2 overall. The Miami Dolphins selected Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 3 overall, leaving the Browns in the driver seat to select their long-awaited franchise quarterback.

Manning started to put it together during the second half of his first season as a starter at Texas. He’s 6-foot-4, can make all of the throws and is athletic enough to win on his legs. If Manning can clean up some inconsistencies from his first few seasons in college, he’s almost certainly a top five draft pick in 2027.

No. 32 overall: Kade Pieper, OC, Iowa

The Browns retooled their offensive line with veterans and Spencer Fano, the No. 9 overall pick who will start at left tackle.

But Cleveland’s starting center job is up for grabs.

Pieper is expected to be the first center taken. He’s shown versatility, starting at right guard before transitioning to center. Berry loves flexibility with his linemen.

Round 2, No. 36: Matten Ibirogba, DT, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are expected to have one of college football’s top defenses. If that materializes, expect Ibirogba to be a big reason why.

The unranked high school football prospect started his college football career at Georgetown before transferring to Wake Forest and now Texas Tech, where if he can find consistency, he’ll be one of the first defensive tackles selected.

Round 3, No. 69: Anthony Smith, EDGE, Minnesota

In this simulation, the Browns allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to move up one spot (No. 68 overall) for No. 69 and their fourth round pick next season. The Raiders also collected Cleveland’s sixth-round pick (No. 211) in the trade.

Anthony Smith is one of the younger pass rushers in the upcoming draft class, and that’s music to Berry’s ears. Cleveland’s EDGE spots are locked up between Alex Wright and newly-acquired Jared Verse, but the Browns could certainly use quality depth at the position, and Smith’s Big Ten-leading 12.5 sacks would make him a worthy selection on Day 2.

Round 4, No. 103: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The last big cornerback that Berry selected out of Mississippi State was Martin Emerson Jr., who was a success with the Browns outside of a few unfortunate injuries.

Jones is 6-foot-4 and would provide the Browns with immediately starting-quality depth.

Round 4, No. 109: Benjamin Brahmer, TE, Penn State

The Browns drafted Harold Fannin Jr. in 2024 and Joe Royer in 2025. Could they keep the momentum for mid-round tight ends alive with Brahmer?

He’s a big tight end with six career touchdown catches and the opportunity for a bigger role in 2026.

Round 4, No. 129: Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With Cleveland’s third selection in Round 4, Smothers would be a fun pick and an instant fan favorite. He transferred from NC State to Texas and is primed for a big season out of the backfield with Manning.

Round 5, No. 142: Braylon Staley, WR, Tennessee

The Browns have an affinity for Tennessee players, as Jimmy Haslam is a major booster for the Volunteers. Staley is just 20 years old and 837 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore year.

Round 5, No. 159: Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Both Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are free agents after this season. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will play a big role, but Benefield would be a nice complementary piece.

Round 7, No. 241: Dave Iuli, OG, Oregon

Always keep investing in the offensive line!