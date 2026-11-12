Browns Have 3 Major Offseason Needs That Their Trade Deadline Silence Made Clear

The NFL trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the Browns made zero moves. Cleveland finds itself in a strange position with a 5-4 record; however, the Browns aren't in "win-now" mode like many teams that were active at the deadline.

There were a few position groups the Browns could have considered trading for, but since they didn't make a move, here are three offseason needs that Cleveland must address in 2027.

Tight End

The Browns have one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL in Harold Fannin Jr., but the lack of depth behind him is concerning. Cleveland has only two tight ends on the active 53-man roster: Fannin and Blake Whiteheart. Many teams carry four to five tight ends, so the Browns need to figure out how to add more depth at the position next offseason.

The good news is that the Browns don’t need to add a high-level tight end since they have Fannin. But they should look for additional blocking tight ends so Fannin can focus more on the passing game instead of having to stay in to chip-block. It’s also important to have tight ends who can contribute in the running game.

Expect the Browns to sign a veteran tight end in free agency and to draft one in the first four rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Defensive End

The Browns faced challenges coming into the season, particularly on defense, after trading away the NFL's best pass rusher, Myles Garrett, to the Rams and getting Jared Verse in the deal. Verse performed solidly during his two seasons with Los Angeles, recording 12 sacks in 34 games. But this season, he has yet to register a single sack in nine games.

Additionally, the Browns' second-best pass rusher entering the season was expected to be Alex Wright, who unfortunately tore his Achilles during training camp.

Cleveland will need to address the pass rusher position in the offseason. The Browns may consider making a move in the first or second round of the draft and could also sign a veteran free agent at a lower cost.

Linebacker

The Browns have two strong starting linebackers in Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, but like their tight end position, there isn’t much depth behind them. If the Browns lose Schwesinger or Williams for any length of time during the season, the defense could take a significant hit.

They have struggled to stop the run in recent weeks, allowing an average of 130.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks among the worst in the NFL.

Cleveland needs to add more depth at linebacker. This would let it use three or even four linebacker sets at times to improve its chances of stopping the run game.