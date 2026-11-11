Browns Trade Deadline Update Sheds Light into Front Office's Decision To Stay Quiet

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline came and went.

And the Cleveland Browns remained quiet.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler released an update on where the Browns' headspace was at during the trade deadline. According to his report, the Browns were feeling out the market, but nothing ended up coming together by the time 4:00 p.m. EST rolled around.

The team was in the market for an extra edge rusher to pair with a squad that has been up-and-down this season, while also exploring the need for a blocking tight end.

Obviously, the Browns have one of the league's most exciting youngsters in Harold Fannin Jr., but he is better known for his pass-catching abilities and athleticism, not his ability to block. Landing a blocking tight end would have given him more flexibility and less strain on that end.

On the defensive side, Jared Verse takes most of the attention; however, he has struggled to begin the year. Adding another body across from him could have opened up more opportunities for him to get in the backfield.

According to @JFowlerESPN, the Browns “put out several feelers” for an extra edge rusher and blocking tight end, but nothing came together at the trade deadline. https://t.co/Nz8Pkt3jFh — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 11, 2026

"The Browns looked for an extra edge rusher and a blocking tight end and put out several feelers, but nothing came together," Fowler's report read. "This was the rare cycle in which Cleveland did not make a move."

And the latter is correct.

In recent years, the Browns' decisions to trade away wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2024 and trade for edge rusher Za'Darius Smith in 2023 stand out as team-altering moves. Cooper obviously went on to decline over the next few years due to age, but he could still have served a purpose in Cleveland, while Smith would end up becoming a nice complement to the Browns' pass rush.

Even if the Browns had shipped a few players out as they had in the past, with all four quarterbacks and wideout Jerry Jeudy being rumored to be on the block, it would have made things interesting.

But if the front office were really interested in shaking things up, they would have.

As Fowler mentioned, feelers being sent out shows that they were at least exploring different options and trade targets, but nothing coming to fruition means that either their own or others' values weren't met.

No trades for #Browns + a review of their 23-22 OT loss to the #Saints with @LanceReisland. What went wrong on the 2-point try? Did Shedeur Sanders give Todd Monken something to think about? What's going on the the defense late in games and more!



WATCH: https://t.co/wLd95Bm9WS — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 10, 2026

Instead, the Browns are just going to keep the locker room intact and see if the 5-4 record through the first nine weeks was a fluke or not.

They did end up adding two players to the practice squad, increasing a bit of the depth, but neither is an eye-popping move. They signed tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and punter Wes Pahl, releasing tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II in the process.

The #Browns have signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and P Wes Pahl to the practice squad.



The team also released TE John FitzPatrick and DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 10, 2026

Neither are expected to play a big impact on the 53-man roster, but if injuries arise they may get a chance to play on Sundays.

Looking to put a Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints behind them, the Browns will look to chase the top spot in the AFC North this weekend when they meet up against the Houston Texans.

The two sides will play at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.