Inside Browns 2027 NFL Draft Plan After a Quiet Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline has passed, and the Cleveland Browns did not make a single move despite a couple of glaring holes in the roster.

With the likelihood of Deshaun Watson getting a new contract in the offseason, the Browns are set to make most roster upgrades in the 2027 NFL Draft

The good news for Cleveland is that they are coming off of back-to-back incredible draft classes, and have 11 total picks in 2027.

Let's take a way too early look at a potential draft plan for the Browns next year.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft Best Available

As it stands, the Browns not only have their own first-round pick, but also the one from the Los Angeles Rams thanks to this summer's blockbuster Myles Garrett trade.

While there is still lots of season left, it looks like the Browns won't have a top 10 pick despite the two selections.

Looking at the needs, the Browns could use Tackle, Edge, and Cornerback. Depending on where they end up, we could see these picks used at best available.

But don't be shocked if one first is used on a quarterback.

For the past few years, the 2027 NFL draft class has been hyped up as "one of the best", and is headlined by multiple QBs.

Once again, if the fit is there, espescially with two firsts, it may not be the most shocking thing if the Browns try and find their franchise guy.

Trade Up, Down, and All Around

Over the past two drafts, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has made numerous trades.

In 2026, he gave up pick number six to gain a third-rounder from Kansas City, only to move back three spots. The Browns ended up still getting their guy, Spencer Fano, whom they would have drafted at six.

Looking into round two, the Browns had one selection and used it on Denzel Boston. This was until Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was still available at pick 58, which Andrew Berry traded up into to select the safety out of Toledo.

So what does this mean for 2027?

Having two first-round picks gives Cleveland endless possibilities. If they really have their eyes set on a guy, they could package both picks to move up and take him.

On the opposite side of the boat, Berry could once again trade back and grab assets for either later in the draft or in drafts to follow in later years.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) react after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They Need to Fill Gaps

The Browns really don't need many more "generational talents".

Instead, they really could have used some trades to bolster weak positions like the Edge Rusher or Cornerback.

With that being said, trading picks for more experienced players is still on the table. However, the Browns will now have to wait until the 2026 season has concluded before they explore any of those options.