Rumors Swirling About Browns Trade Deadline Plans: Are New Additions on the Horizon?

The Cleveland Browns haven't been rumored to do too much at the upcoming 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

But reports from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer show the front office could at least explore the market.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Breer released an updated look at the league at large, exploring different agendas teams will be heading into the deadline with. For the Browns, they are reportedly expected to look around for an additional rotational edge rusher and a blocking tight end.

"The Browns are actually positioned now as buyers, which is pretty fascinating," Breer wrote. "Cleveland has looked around at adding a rotational edge rusher and perhaps a blocking tight end, which would free them up to move Harold Fannin Jr. around even more."

Trade deadline updates, per @AlbertBreer:



• Giants, Jaguars, Vikings looking for help at DT

• Texans checked in on available RBs and safeties

• Browns looked at adding rotational edge rusher and perhaps a blocking TE

• Steelers monitoring WR market and could deal LB Cole… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

While Breer didn't list any players specifically, there are a few notable names the front office could be taking a look at.

An Additional Edge Rusher

If the Browns are looking to add another body opposite or behind Jared Verse, there are a few options the front office could consider.

Just a week ago, the Tennessee Titans made a major trade, sending away defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears. In return, they landed a handful of valuable picks to re-up the squad in the coming NFL Draft.

But they may not be done making trades just yet.

.@JFowlerESPN lists the Browns as a fit to trade for:



- EDGE Khalil Mack

- EDGE Jermaine Johnson

- EDGE YaYa Diaby pic.twitter.com/Eau26cu7Ew — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 28, 2026

Rumors have swirled that the Titans could consider sending 27-year-old Jermaine Johnson on his way. Sitting on a $13 million deal, the interest around the league will be high for an edge rusher like him who is in the heart of his prime.

Over the last two years, he has totaled six sacks and consistently ranked in the top half of PFF ratings at his position.

If the Browns can move around the cap space needed to land him, they have the draft capital to bolster the line even more.

Outside of Johnson, the New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux has been rumored to be on the trade block, alongside Los Angeles Chargers veteran Kahlil Mack. Both would likely be one-year rentals, but could end up securing an extension by the end of the season.

Even if the team goes a different route, adding a lesser-known name to bolster the depth, such a move would be smart given how lackluster Verse's play has been this season.

A Second Option to Harold Fannin Jr.

There really aren't a lot of tight ends that have ended up in trade conversations this season.

But that doesn't mean the Browns are flying in the dark.

A lot of the NFL's best teams are not going to part ways with their blocking tight ends, most notably the San Francisco 49ers, who have George Kittle, and even the Minnesota Vikings, who have Josh Oliver.

However, one addition that could make sense, while also being realistic, is John Bates from the Washington Commanders. With the Commanders performing so poorly this season, sitting at a record of 2-4-1 and third in the NFC East, moving on from Bates could land them important draft capital as they look to retool this offseason.

The 29-year-old isn't a headline-grabbing tight end, but he does provide unmatched consistency. Across the last six seasons, he has hauled in 77 passes for 722 yards and three touchdowns, all while being a top blocker in both the rushing attack and pass protection.

In his 2021 rookie season, he earned the highest PFF run-blocking grade ever recorded by a first-year tight end, before finishing first in run-blocking that season.

Currently signed to a three-year deal, the Browns would be able to keep Bates around for a good amount of time, making him less of an immediate fix but a long-term solution to the tight end room.

Such a trade would also create more opportunities for Harold Fannin Jr. and give him that receiving-first role full-time.

The Browns are certainly going to take a look at the trade block with the deadline approaching, especially if they can take down the New Orleans Saints this coming weekend and maintain a top spot in the division.

The only question is if the front office will be willing to pull the trigger on any deals.