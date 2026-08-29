Browns Initial 53-Man Roster Projection: Final Decisions Before Cutdown Day

The preseason is in the books for the Cleveland Browns, who will need to finalize their initial 53-man roster by Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Browns have already released a first wave of cuts without many big surprises.

Let’s take a final stab at how this Browns roster will come together.

Quarterbacks (4): Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

Unless somebody trades for Sanders or Gabriel, don’t be surprised if the Browns legitimately roster all four of these quarterbacks.

Watson is the starter and Sanders is the backup. But Gabriel closed the preseason strong and Green is an exciting developmental project as a raw athlete that other AFC North teams were interested in selecting during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wide Receivers (5): Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace

There’s going to be a tax of keeping four quarterbacks, and rostering one less receiver is a way to get there.

Wallace’s ability to play wide receiver and special teams gives Cleveland this flexibility. Luke Floriea should be the sixth receiver if they keep that many, but he’ll be a prime candidate for the practice squad alongside Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley, unless those players are claimed elsewhere.

Running backs (3): Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

Rocket Sanders did enough during Cleveland’s joint practices with the Buffalo Bills to win RB3.

The Browns could decide to keep fullback Michael Burton, which would give this room four players. Or, Burton could start the season on the IR if the Browns give a tight end an opportunity to play fullback first.

Tight ends (3): Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Carsen Ryan

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns don’t have many options behind Fannin, who was a stud as a rookie.

Whiteheart’s a nice do-it-all option and Ryan is a seventh-round rookie who worked as a blocker, passcatcher and first-year fullback during his first offseason in the NFL. Fifth-round rookie Joe Royer missed the full training camp with personal issues, and Monken isn't commenting on his situation.

Offensive line (10): Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Tytus Howard, Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Luke Wypler

Monken opened a can of worms on Saturday when he reopened Cleveland’s fifth offensive line competition. Rookie third-round pick Austin Barber has made a strong push at the right guard job, even though Teven Jenkins has an inside edge as a veteran.

But the back end of this room is interesting to watch. In this projection, the Browns would have to release offensive guard Zak Zinter in favor of KT Leveston and Luke Wypler, who give the team versatility as they have the ability to play several different positions.

Defensive line (9): Jared Verse, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Isaiah McGuire, Mike Hall Jr., Derek Barnett, Sam Kamara, Adin Huntington, Julian Okwara

Losing Alex Wright was a killer for this room, but the Browns rebounded nicely by adding Barnett, who was still available in free agency. Logan Fano and Khordae Sydnor are prime candidates for the practice squad.

Linebacker (6): Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Nathaniel Watson, Winston Reid, Justin Jefferson

Will the Browns keep five or six linebackers? If they keep six, these will be the names. If they only keep five? Mascarenas-Arnold or Reid would feel like surprise cuts.

Safety (4): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas

A surprise! Thomas’ impact on special teams could outweigh contributions from Donovan McMillon or Christopher Edmonds, who are certainly candidates for roster spots.

Mike Rutenberg’s signature three-safety look should consist of Delpit, Hickman and McNeil-Warren, leaving McMillon and Edmonds without an actual role.

Cornerbacks (6): Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Mekhi Blackmon, Michael Coats Jr., Myles Harden, D’Angelo Ross

The notable omissions here would be Tre Avery and Myles Bryant, who all struggled in coverage at times during this preseason.

Special teams: Andre Szmyt, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

Keep an eye out for punter Wes Pahl, who wasn’t released in Cleveland’s first wave of roster cuts.