Browns Injury Report Highlights Concerning Trend Following Team Ahead of Week 6

The Cleveland Browns are headed into Week 6 with a 3-2 overall record on the young 2026 regular season.

Losing in Week 5 to the New York Jets on the road, the Browns have some work to do to bounce back in a Week 6 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at home. However, being at full strength may be an issue.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, news broke that the Browns were expected to be without multiple players for practice due to injury.

Of the bunch, defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. stand out as big misses, with running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Carson Schewsinger also pulling eyeballs.

Both Graham and Hall Jr. missed Sunday's game against the Jets, but both second-years, Judkins and Schewsinger, are new additions. They left MetLife Stadium in boots.

Wednesday Pre-practice injury report - expected DNPs due to injury:

Barnett (ankle), Collins (foot), Graham (knee, ankle), Hall (ankle), Howard (knee), T. Jenkins (back), Judkins (ankle), Ryan (calf), Schwesinger (ankle).



RB Dylan Sampson has been designated for return and is… — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 14, 2026

The Bigger Picture

Schwesinger, Judkins, Hall Jr. and Graham will all be the talking points for the injury report, especially because of how important each have been to their respective side of the ball.

But it is impossible to ignore that other relied-upon role players that may not practice much this week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett is working through an ankle injury, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins also likely sits out because of a foot injury. On the offensive end, Tytus Howard is fighting to get healthy following a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jets, while Teven Jenkins remains out with a back injury that has kept him sidelined all season.

Tight end Carsen Ryan, one of the Browns' 2026 NFL Draft picks, is still hoping to return to the field after picking up a calf injury.

If he remains out, the Browns will have weak depth at the tight end position. A move may have to be made before the weekend hits.

A Bright Side To the Dark Days

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Browns being without plenty of players on Wednesday casts a lot of doubt on their availability for Sunday, running back Dylan Sampson did return to the field.

He was seen walking around the practice field as his practice window finally opened, following a knee injury that landed him on the injured list after a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He wasn't doing much, as showcased by a video from ESPN's Danile Oyefusi.

However, seeing him at least back on the field is a good sign that he can return in due time.

The Browns not only need to get a bit more productivity from the running back room after the first five weeks of the season, but with Judkins and Rahiem Sanders out, the depth is running thin at the position.

Hopefully, Sampson can begin to ramp back up his workload and make a return to the offense.

Along with Sampson, wideout KC Concepcion returned to practice Wednesday. He was put in concussion protocol following a hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Somehow, someway, he may be ready to go by the time the Browns and Ravens meet.

They'll meet at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Oct. 18.