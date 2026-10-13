Browns’ Tight End Concerns Could Set Up an Ohio Homecoming Trade

The Cleveland Browns have had immense difficulty in the run game through five games of the 2026 season.

Lack of depth at tight end may be the biggest contributor.

And in order to reach the team's full potential, adding a new body to the mix might be the best option.

Lack of Tight End Depth

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 offseason program with multiple tight ends on their roster. The room thinned after Cleveland released Jack Stoll from injured reserve and placed rookie Joe Royer on the reserve/non-football illness list due to an off-the-field issue.

This left Blake Whiteheart, a fringe practice squad veteran, and Carsen Ryan, a seventh-round pick who has also worked at fullback, as the depth behind standout Harold Fannin Jr. Because of this limited tight end depth, the Browns may be restricted in terms of flexibility with heavier personnel.

Heavy Personnel

Sets featuring multiple tight ends, such as 12, 13, and 22 personnel, can provide additional blocking options by adding more tight ends into the fray. Because the Browns have limited proven depth behind Fannin, their ability to use these personnel groupings is limited, making the offense much more one-dimensional.

Pair this with the fact that Cleveland’s tight end unit ranked last in the NFL with a 45.0 PFF run-blocking grade entering Week 5, according to Jets X-Factor, and the need for another quality tight end on the Browns roster is clear.

A Hometown Fit

Because of the Browns’ lack of depth at tight end, it may be time for Browns GM Andrew Berry to go shopping ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10th. One potential fit for the Browns’ TE2 role is former Ohio State Buckeye standout tight end Cade Stover, as first suggested by Brandon Little of A to Z Sports:

With the Joe Royer mystery and lack of tight end depth, the Browns should call the Texans to see if they can get Cade Stover back to Ohio.



Wouldn’t take much to get it done. pic.twitter.com/juBB5R7Jr8 — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) October 12, 2026

Stover makes sense, as he is currently playing a limited role with the Houston Texans. Stover only has two receptions for 18 yards for the Texans this season.

Stover was drafted by the Texans in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft and earned a 60.7 PFF run-blocking grade that season, the highest among Houston’s tight ends, checking another box for the Browns.

Stover is still on a rookie deal and was only drafted two seasons ago, meaning his price may not be low despite his limited role.

However, if Andrew Berry can get Stover at a price he deems acceptable- say, a day 3 pick, a return to Ohio could benefit both Stover and the Browns.