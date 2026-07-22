Browns Legend Says Shedeur Sanders’ Rap Song Is No Distraction

Shedeur Sanders has the media talking yet again ahead of Browns training camp.

On July 17, at midnight, Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, released a new rap single, “Turn Back,” on all streaming platforms. The release was accompanied by an 18-minute video diving into Shedeur’s mindset heading into the 2026 season.

Yet Another Media Frenzy

As with most things the Sanders family does, for better or for worse, the release sent social media into a frenzy as Browns veterans are set to report for training camp on July 28.

Questions about Sanders' focus came up, while others defended the quarterback, as it is still his allotted time away from the team before camp and preseason activities. They also pointed to the free football camp Sanders held for 500 kids in the Cleveland area in collaboration with the Browns.

The biggest source of criticism came from ESPN personality Rex Ryan, who took to X to say, “Get a load of this kid… Great talent needs to realize as a ‘franchise’ QB there has to be more we than me… Cmon man…” The response to Ryan’s post was mixed, with many pushing back on the idea that Sanders’ music release should be viewed as a concern.

Get a load of this kid… Great talent needs to realize as a “franchise” QB there has to be more we than me… Cmon man… #Browns #NFL #dawgpound #Growup https://t.co/MmAVDHXiiy — Rex Ryan (@RexRyanOfficial) July 18, 2026

Hanford Dixon Weighs In

So how much does this song and the media frenzy around it truly matter? According to Browns Ring of Honor member and co-creator of the “Dawg Pound,” Hanford Dixon, the answer is simple: not much.

"All we cared about when I played is how you perform on the field. I mean, personally, I didn't give a goddamn what you did, after the game."@HanfordDixon29 LOVES how Shedeur Sanders carries himself pic.twitter.com/03VHXmxnlB — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 20, 2026

Dixon, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Cleveland Browns between 1981 and 1989, put it simply: it doesn’t matter what you do as long as you perform. That performance is going to be key as Sanders looks to reclaim the Browns' starting quarterback position as he faces a position battle against Deshaun Watson in camp.

What Comes Next

Sanders will now turn his attention back to training camp, where he will have a chance to prove what he has always said matters most to him: football. Can Sanders win the Browns' starting job and contribute in a meaningful way? As Dixon stated, as long as he performs, he will.

As for the criticism of Shedeur Sanders for the release of his rap song and accompanying video, maybe we should listen to a player like Hanford Dixon, who has succeeded at the highest level. Let's let Sanders, and for that matter, athletes in general, do as they please in their free time.

Athletes are allowed to have hobbies. If those hobbies are not hurting anyone or taking away from preparation, they should not become a bigger story than what actually matters: performance.