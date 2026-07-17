How to Attend Browns Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

Football will be back in action at the end of July, but this time it will be for real. When the NFL players return to the field at the end of the month, they will be participating in training camp, getting ready for the start of the season.

The good news for Cleveland Browns fans is that they will get a chance to see the players up close and personal before the regular season starts in early September.

Cleveland will host nine training camp practices open to fans starting on July 31. The other dates are all in August: the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th.

Every practice will take place at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. and practice starting an hour later.

Tickets and parking options

The only way for fans to attend is by obtaining a ticket. Tickets are free but required for every individual over the age of 2. There are two ways to get tickets:

1. Season ticket holders can claim tickets for a session on July 14.

2. If they are not a season ticket holder, general public tickets will be available starting on July 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans are allowed to claim up to four tickets at a time and can pick only one session.

"Tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Browns season ticket members will have an advanced 24-hour window to reserve their tickets on Tuesday, July 14. Each account is limited to four tickets to one individual session and cannot claim for multiple sessions. Similar to home games at Huntington Bank Field, printed tickets will not be available this year." Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe wrote in June.

The Browns have not shared any parking information for fans heading to camp, but WKYC's Dave DeNatale wrote it will be shared when fans receive their tickets.

"Parking information will be shared with fans when they receive tickets to their respective sessions," DeNatale wrote.

The Browns always do training camp right by having their fans come out to see the players up close and even meet them after practice ends.

Cleveland fans don't have much to cheer about during the season, but training camp fans are excited, knowing that football is back in the air for another seven months. Hopefully the Browns will surprise everyone and have a great season.