Browns Legend Says Shedeur Sanders Should Be Cleveland's Starting QB

Ahead of next season, many believe that Deshaun Watson would be the front-runner as starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

The 30-year-old veteran was getting first-team reps, as he looked ready for his return following an Achilles tear suffered in 2024 that sidelined him last season.

However, during OTA’s, Watson has seen competition, and he could be losing the battle for that starting spot, according to NFL insiders. While Watson has shown an eagerness to get back in rhythm and show his polished play as the Browns’ veteran, Shedeur Sanders has been quietly going about his business, and as OTA’s have progressed, the upcoming quarterback is giving Watson a run for his money.

Hanford Dixon says Sanders should be QB1

Sanders is pushing the tempo, running the first team in full-speed drills, and looks polished and energetic, and could possibly give the Browns a new lease of life if he maintains his intensity. For former Cleveland corner Hanford Dixon, it’s certainly what he wants to see as well.

“Here’s the thing about Deshaun, we have been looking for the same guy that we thought we were going to get; we talked about the quarterback that he was when he was at Houston, and we just haven’t seen that,” Dixon said on the BIGPLAY Cleveland show Monday.

“We have some weapons on that offense, and I want to see Shedeur get a chance to play with these guys with Todd [Monken’s] offense, and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Hanford is done with Deshaun Watson and wants to see Shedeur Sanders. #DawgPound



"I want to see Shedeur get a chance to play with these guys in Todd Monken's offense."



- @HanfordDixon29



Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/cqv2GQHDBi pic.twitter.com/pAynnI8Jnf — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) June 15, 2026

What the NFL insiders see that can back Dixon’s claim

During the first two OTA’s, Watson’s starting quarterback spot looked air tight. However, holes have been pierced thanks to Sanders’ consistent performances over the last month.

In his rookie season, Sanders finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 169 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown, going 3-4 as a starter. Opinions are shifting slightly, with some believing he can rise to the occasion as the season's starting quarterback, despite the risk of choosing him over the vastly experienced Watson.

“I felt there was a paradigm shift today in this whole thing I did,” said Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot after the eighth OTA practice. “It just felt like things were different today.”

“We saw something different. Again, it doesn’t mean that this competition has completely shifted, but it was interesting that this was the very first time that we’ve seen Shedeur take those reps,” said Orange and Brown podcast host Dan Labbe.

“It’s actually pretty wide open," NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe said. "I know there were a lot of early conversations about this is Deshaun Watson’s job to lose, but from what I understand, Shedeur Sanders has had a really strong last few weeks of OTAs. I’ve talked to people with the Browns who have said that Shedeur’s really impressed them, he is progressing really well.

“A little bit deeper into that, what does that mean? The biggest thing is they’ve seen him grow as he progresses down the field as a quarterback. Sometimes he holds onto the ball too long. Talking to people there who really have an impact on this decision, they have seen him grow in his processing. And I also have heard there’s something about him—aura is a good word, is what I was told there. So, look, do not count out Shedeur Sanders in this race.”

Don’t count out Watson, but for a man coming off a major injury and who has posted a 33.1 total QBR, which is the lowest among qualified passers since joining the Browns from the Texans, maybe Cleveland needs new energy injected into them and with Sanders at the helm.