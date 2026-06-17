Browns Might’ve Quietly Found New Punt Returner This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns had plenty of needs heading into the offseason, but one of the biggest was a kick returner.

Quite honestly, the Browns haven’t had a stud returner since Josh Cribbs left Cleveland in 2012. Cribbs has the last kick return touchdown in Browns history all the way back in 2009 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s last punt return touchdown? Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2022 against the Houston Texans.

It’s been awhile since the Browns have had any pop in their return game.

Last season under fired Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Browns finished the year with a 7.2-yard punt return average (ranking 23rd in the NFL) and a 23.7-yard kickoff return average (31st in the NFL).

KC Concepcion could be long-awaited answer at returner

After the Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall, general manager Andrew Berry called the former Texas A&M Aggie the best punt returner in the class.

“It’s certainly great if you can get the ball and playmaker’s hand in a variety of ways,” Berry said. “It allows you to be more explosive as a team, allows you to score more points, but also being realistic that, you know, if you look at former, let’s say high pick receivers, whether it’s DeSean Jackson back in the day, Dez Bryant early in his career, usually at some point they probably like play their way off of that. So it’s not necessarily bankable for their entire career. But with KC, it certainly was an added bonus.”

During rookie minicamp, voluntary OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp, Concepcion spent time on special teams as a returner.

New special teams coordinator Byron Storer sided with Berry, viewing the rookie speedster as a realistic option for the Browns this season.

"I agree with (Berry) 100% that he was the best punt returner in this year’s draft class…” Storer said. “I trust him back there catching it clean, very natural ball catcher.”

Storer noted the 21-year-old’s elite acceleration and noticeable effort and strain as a returner when watching Concepcion – and that fits what the first-time special team coordinator was looking for in a returner.

The NFL’s kickoff rules have changed – and Concepcion didn’t handle those duties at Texas A&M. But during his final season of college football, Concecpion returned 25 punts for 456 yards (18.2 average) and two touchdowns.

Cleveland is very desperate for some explosion on special teams. They struggled to score points last year, ranking 31st in that category as well.

New head coach Todd Monken should improve the offense. Concepcion will play a part in that effort as well, joining a receiving room with Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie Denzel Boston.

But Concepcion’s burst as a punt returner will be helpful to Cleveland’s effort to score more points in 2026. Getting the ball in Concepcion’s hands before the offense takes the field will be a helpful initiative, especially with a quarterback position in flux.

If Concepcion and Boston could become a dangerous receiving duo with the first-round pick making a difference on special teams, the Browns have found a recipe for improvement in 2026 and beyond.