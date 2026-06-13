Winners and Losers From Cleveland Browns Offseason Program

With mandatory veteran minicamp in the books, the Cleveland Browns offseason program is complete.

New head coach Todd Monken won’t get the Browns back on the practice field until training camp at the end of July.

Before then, let’s take a look at a few players who won and lost so far this offseason.

Winner: Andrew Berry’s draft class

This looks like another masterful rookie draft class from the general manager of the Browns.

No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano is already working with Cleveland’s starting offensive line as he prepares to play left tackle Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. No. 24 overall pick KC Concepcion was a busy man as well, working as a receiver, returner and helping Monken install motion into his offense with jetsweeps and eyecandy in the backfield.

Round 2 pick Denzel Boston caught everything that was thrown his way. He brings much-needed size to Cleveland’s receiver room and should be a fan favorite.

If the Browns get the same level of contribution from this year’s rookie class as they did last season, the offense should take some major strides.

Loser: Dillon Gabriel

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even though Gabriel had a strong day of practice on Thursday with limited reps, last year’s third-round selection faces an uphill battle in the NFL.

His passes are oftentimes inaccurate and it’s clear that he’s firmly behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders on this depth chart. Last week, Monken stated that the Browns have two quarterbacks that are capable of playing winning football – and Gabriel likely didn’t fit into that remark.

Winner: Isaiah Bond

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Bond downplayed missing the entirety of last season’s offseason program as he settled off the field issues.

But Bond returned to Berea bigger, and had a few monster days on the practice field.

"Everybody knows about his speed. I think what’s undervalued is his balance and body control,” Monken said about his second-year receiver. “I think he gets in and out of his breaks and is able to keep his speed and it’s been fun to watch. He’s going to continue to take steps with the way he practices.”

Loser: Luke Wypler

Wypler was sporting a pretty sizable knee brace at mandatory veteran minicamp following yet another injury in last year’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fifth-round rookie center Parker Brailsford received some reps with the starting offensive line throughout minicamp. Free agent center Kendrick Green got plenty of run, too.

Cleveland’s fifth offensive line starter is up for grabs. But it feels like the Browns are focusing on Elgton Jenkins at center with Teven Jenkins at right guard unless Brailsford is ready to start right away.

Winner: Fans that want to run the ball

In the Kevin Stefanski era, it felt like the ball was never run enough to appease Browns fans.

Sanders explained this week that he’s focusing on his development while Watson admitted that he’s not trying to be the quarterback that led the league in passing in 2020, he’s just trying to stay healthy. It’s fair to say that the current state of the quarterback room isn’t stellar, so the Browns should just run the ball.

Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer found plenty of success with Derrick Henry during their time together with the Baltimore Ravens. Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks fully recovered and received plenty of carries alongside Dylan Sampson as Cleveland’s new staff spent plenty of time installing run plays.

Loser: Cleveland’s defense

Despite losing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns were expected to maintain a top-ranked defense in 2026.

Even though Jared Verse is a suitable replacement, he’s not Myles Garrett, who was a big reason why the Browns even found five wins on last year’s schedule.

Verse, Mason Graham, Alex Wright and Maliek Collins are still a formidable offensive line. But the Browns don’t have a lot of depth at EDGE.

Even though the defense was able to create turnovers almost every day of minicamp, Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit didn’t participate in team drills. That could put new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a bit behind the eight ball once training camp rolls around.

Winner: Team culture

It didn’t seem like the Garrett trade broke this locker room. Not even close.

In fact, it feels like there is a new swagger about this team. Even with an offense under construction and a quarterback room in flux, the Browns seem bought into Monken, which is always good news.