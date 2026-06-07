Denzel Ward Has No Plans to Leave Cleveland, Even if Browns Make Blockbuster Moves

He attended Nordonia High School, took his talents to The Ohio State University, and was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio is all he's ever known.

And if it is up to him, he doesn't plan on changing that anytime soon.

On Saturday, June 6, at his celebrity softball game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was asked about his future in the orange and brown. The front office has made countless changes this offseason, from moving on from head coach Kevin Stefanski to trading franchise staple Myles Garrett.

"I definitely still want to be here," Ward said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren't lost. It's still Ohio against the world. People can doubt us, but we're going out there still to try to play our best ball and bring wins to this city."

Immediately following such a move trading Garrett, general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Ward's future. Instead of speaking for him, Berry told reporters that the 29-year-old could speak for himself.

Fortunately, instead of stirring up more drama and creating eye-popping headlines, Ward's comments gave reassurance that he is still invested in the team that took a chance on him many years ago.

"Crazy trade, definitely a crazy trade," Ward continued. "I believe that either you're with us or against us, and as you see, he's not with us. Crazy trade, but hey, that's the nature of this game."

Since being drafted by Cleveland, he has seen countless teammates come and go. The most notable departure, outside of Myles Garrett, was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was selected alongside him in the first round.

The Browns moved on from Mayfield after acquiring the polarizing Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. When that decision was made, questions also arose about Ward's long-term future with the organization.

And through it all, he has remained a Cleveland Brown.

The five-time Pro Bowler has always been a key piece of Cleveland’s defense, a group that has consistently ranked among the top units in football.

Across eight seasons, he has posted 361 tackles, 13 for a loss, 18 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He has also posted 104 pass deflections. While much of the defense around him has shifted and changed over the years, he has been a reliable presence for the team.

As the team prepares to potentially produce a bounce-back season in 2026, Ward is expected to maintain a high-profile role, especially as he steps into a larger, more experience-based leadership role with Garrett gone.