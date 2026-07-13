Full Browns Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

The Cleveland Browns will return to practice at the end of July, marking the start of training camp.

Training camp will be underway, which means the regular season will be right around the corner. Training camp is a great way for fans to see the players up close and personal during a few practices. Here are the dates and locations for the practices.

Dates and locations

The training camp will be open to the public starting on July 31st. The Browns will hold nine open training camp practices, including the 31st. The other dates are all in August: the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th.

Every practice will start at 1:30 p.m., with the gates opening for fans an hour before. The practice will take place at the Browns facility at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

If fans can't make it out to training camp, they will still have the opportunity to get a close look at the team during the preseason. Cleveland will have three preseason games, starting on the road against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15th. The Browns will then host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22nd and the New England Patriots on Aug. 27th.

The Browns have two home preseason games and will play nine regular-season games on the road. Each team gets to host 10 games during the regular season and preseason combined. Since there are 17 regular-season games, the Browns can host an extra preseason game this year. However, next year they will host only one preseason game, as they will again host nine regular season games.

The Browns will host the Bills for a joint practice

A few practices that aren't open to the public might be the most important ones on the Browns' preseason schedule. The Browns will host the Bills on Aug. 20 for a joint practice.

A joint practice is a great opportunity for two teams to compete in a controlled environment. Usually, teams don't like playing their top players in the preseason, but they will allow them to participate in joint practices. Coaches can control the nature of these practices and determine who is allowed to be tackled, keeping players safer than in a preseason game.

The Browns will have their hands full going up against the Bills, who have one of the best teams and quarterbacks in the sport, Josh Allen. However, it will be a good opportunity to see how Cleveland measures up against strong teams before the season starts.