Browns Players Already Seem Sold on Todd Monken's Offense

Cleveland Browns mandatory veteran minicamp is over, so new head coach Todd Monken won’t have his team on the field until training camp at the end of July.

The first-time head coach told reporters in Berea that he was satisfied with the team’s work throughout the offseason program, as the Browns were able to install everything they wanted to before summer break.

It certainly feels like this young Browns team has already bought into their 60-year-old head coach, as Monken has received high praise from several players on the roster.

A few weeks ago, veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy proclaimed that “everything” will be different about Monken’s offense. But the 27-year-old especially appreciated how Monken trusts his players to check into whatever will make the team successful.

“With this offense, (Monken) does a great job of getting to the best plays,” Jeudy said in May. “Being able to give the quarterback an ability to change the plays to get in the best formation, the best concepts against certain defenses and certain looks, that’s just going to help us and we’re going to be able to take advantage of that.”

Even though Deshaun Watson is continuing his preseason quarterback competition against Shedeur Sanders, the veteran quarterback shared similar excitement about Monken’s offense.

"It's a lot of responsibility on the QB in this system. That's what I had in Houston when I was with Bill O'Brien. It was pretty much that Tom Brady tree and everything relies on that quarterback operation,” Watson said.

I thought Deshaun Watson's quote on Todd Monken's offense from the other day was interesting:



"It's a lot of responsibility on the QB in this system. That's what I had in Houston when I was with Bill O'Brien. It was pretty much that Tom Brady tree..." pic.twitter.com/IURorU10Jv — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 12, 2026

Watson and Jeudy have both had noted struggles during their time in Cleveland. But this level of early buy in and support into the new coach’s system is very encouraging – especially because their messages are matching.

Both Watson and Jeudy like that Monken is putting trust into his players. The quarterback will obviously have a huge role in this offense, which is why it’s paramount that the Browns make the correct decision with their Week 1 starter.

Monken has approached each practice with an incredible amount of attention to detail. He spends time with each position group and has taken a hands-on approach with player development. Throughout practice, Monken will stop everything until the execution is exactly how he wants it.

"Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with. So, I enjoy it," Sanders said. "I definitely like his expectations he has for us. It gives you no choice to be great or get out the way."

Shedeur Sanders was asked about Todd Monken repeatedly stopping practice to focus on attention to detail.



"Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with. So, I enjoy it. I definitely like his expectations he has for us. It gives you no choice to be great or get out the way." pic.twitter.com/pwzvKNjnNY — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 10, 2026

QB1 still uncertain

Watson brings experience, but hasn’t been an elite quarterback since 2020. The 30-year-old admitted this week that he hasn’t been fully healthy since breaking his shoulder in 2023 against the Tennessee Titans. He’s not focused on returning to that MVP-caliber quarterback that the Houston Texans had. Instead, he just wants to get through an entire season and stay healthy.

Sanders fits Cleveland’s timeline much cleaner. He’s raw, but at 24 years old, has plenty of upside and potential that can still be tapped. Monken has consistently applauded Sanders’ dedication to developing and improving throughout the offseason.

Even if neither of these quarterbacks prove to be a long-term solution in Cleveland, Browns fans can find some solace in knowing that this offense should already be better positioned for success – at least compared to last season.