Browns Quarterback Could Become Trade Candidate Amid Colts' Potential Rebuild

After only seven weeks of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts have thrown a wrench in the league’s final 10 games. They have already traded Quentin Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, and they have more players on the trade block.

The Colts are in "sell" mode after the termination of General Manager Chris Ballard. Jonathan Taylor could be the next Colt to leave for a contender before the November 10 trade deadline, but they may want to consider adding a Browns player amid their fire sale.

Daniel Jones has regressed since his injury last season. In 2025, the Colts got off to a hot 8-2 start and looked poised to be one of the top seeds in the AFC. Then Jones got injured for the season and they lost their final seven games. He has four touchdown passes with seven interceptions so far this season.

The Colts may want to consider trading for Cleveland Browns’ backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Browns were expected to have been playing Sanders by this point in the season, but Deshaun Watson has gone 5-2 and is shaking off rust with every passing week.

“I believe the Indianapolis Colts should trade for Shedeur Sanders immediately,” - @EvCoRadio on the Browns QB2.



Should the Browns trade Shedeur? pic.twitter.com/56Dd87cYuL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 28, 2026

Why It Would Work

Sanders would have a chance to start for the Colts, and the Browns can recoup the fifth-round pick that they used on him in 2025.

ESPN Cleveland believes that the trade for Sanders would distract the Colts’ fans from holding the front office’s feet to the fire. The fans would have someone to root for in Sanders, and if he plays well, then they could have possibly found their quarterback of the future. The Browns may be ready to trade Sanders as Dillon Gabriel comes off the injured reserve and will take up a roster spot.

Todd Monken has not “gotten there yet” in deciding on the quarterback depth chart upon Gabriel’s return. He has been heralded for his processing of the offense, but his physical talent may limit his ceiling. The Browns are in “win” mode and may not have the time to develop and evaluate Sanders.

Why It Would Not Work

However, trading for a quarterback like Sanders just to distract fans may be too much of a reach for the Colts. They signed Jones to a two-year contract extension last offseason, averaging $ 44 million per year. If the Colts want a quarterback on a rookie contract, then they are better off drafting one in the first round, as the class looks to be an improvement over years past, and they will have a high pick due to their record.

Jones would then use the last year of his contract to start the season, similar to what the Las Vegas Raiders are doing with Kirk Cousins. The Colts will most likely be entering next season with a new coach and general manager, and they should let those people choose their own quarterback.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is believed that Watson earned the starting quarterback role over Sanders due to the veteran’s ability to get in and out of the huddle and line up the offense.

If Sanders did not have a great grasp of the new offense after all the offseason and training camp, then getting traded to a new team mid-season would not be in his best interest. Sanders and Watson have complemented each other all offseason, and Monken has done a great job coaching them to success. He is better off staying in Cleveland, as the Browns do not have a quarterback set for next season.

The Browns do not have to make a trade just to make a trade before the deadline. The vibes are good in Cleveland, and they may not want to disturb that in any way. The Colts have stripped the roster down to the bolts and trading for Sanders would be too little too late.