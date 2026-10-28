Colts Fire Sale: Where the Cleveland Browns Can Enter the Picture

The Indianapolis Colts are blowing things up.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Colts' front office decided to trade away future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and standout defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

With both still in the heart of a great career, the Colts moved them to load up on draft capital as they enter a rebuilding period.

Unfortunately for them, but fortunately for other teams across the league, such big swings being made the organization is in fire sale mode. Now, the door is open for teams to start throwing offers in.

The Cleveland Browns, sitting 5-2 on the campaign and in the hunt for a playoff spot here in a few months, should enter the picture and give the Colts a call about two players.

Grover Stewart Is Likely On the Table

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after an intercaption against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns' defensive line is already good enough as is, with tackles Mason Graham and Maliek Collins leading the way in the sack column to begin the year. The outside, featuring a combination of Jared Verse, Isaiah McGuire, Sam Williams and Derek Barnett, seems to be really solid as well.

However, adding a player like Stewart is something the team should consider.

Coming in at 33 years old, he is approaching the end of his career, but would bring that experience and some more pop to the Browns' line.

Heading into the final year of his contract, the Browns could land him as a playoff piece, giving them the opportunity to remain competitive in a loaded AFC North.

He will provide the team with more depth at a banged-up position, while also helping lead a young room behind closed doors. He would give the team flexibility to shift bodies around if another Graham-type injury occurs.

When the year concludes, the Browns can let him walk to free back up that roughly $14 million in cap space, or sign him to a cheaper deal to retain him moving forward.

With Buckner going relatively cheap, Stewart would likely command a third or fourth round pick, which is something Cleveland's front office should be comfortable giving up if it means they become that much better on the line.

Landing Another Defensive Back

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) works through practice drills Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside the hashes and down the field, things have been dicey for the Browns this season.

While future Hall of Fame cornerback Denzel Ward has maintained his consistency, the likes of Tyson Campbell, Mekhi Blackmon and Toriano Pride Jr. have had their ups and downs.

To fully round out the unit, the Browns should consider adding in another body to balance out the productivity, especially considering the front office let Martin Emerson Jr. walk this past offseason.

The Colts, being in the spot they are now, could be looking to move Charvarius Ward, who is sitting on a $24 million cap hit for the rest of the season. Being a free agent in 2027, he is likely to walk, as the Colts usher in a new era.

For the Browns, pairing Ward with Ward and Campbell would be a perfect way to round-out the defensive back room.

The Browns have plenty of draft capital available, and if they threw a fourth- and sixth-round pick to Indianapolis, it should get the deal done. Just a few weeks back, the Dallas Cowboys sent a second- and fourth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Joey Porter Jr.

Ward hasn't been able to replicate his successes from his days with the 49ers, but still possesses good intangibles.

At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, he runs a 4.44 forty and owns an 11-foot broad jump.

The Browns may try to run with what they have on the roster right now, but if both Ward and Stewart are on the board still at the trade deadline, they should at least explore what the moves would require giving up.