Will Browns Make QB Changes? Monken’s Recent Comments Leave Things Up in the Air

Second-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel is officially off the injury report and back in the lineup for the Cleveland Browns.

Gabriel, who the Browns selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, began the year on IR dealing with a back injury.

But how will his return shape up the quarterback room? Even Todd Monken is unsure as the question arose.

Todd Monken on how Dillon Gabriel's activation might change the QB order on Sunday: 'I haven't gotten there yet.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 28, 2026

Watson Remains the Starter

Despite the young pup being available, it is no question the Browns will stick with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback.

Watson currently leads the NFL in game-winning drives with five. Currently, he is on track to get himself a brand-new deal to remain the Browns' starter after this season.

However, that is a different story. The main question with Gabriel being back with the team is where he fits.

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (right) and Deshaun Watson take part in a drill on June 9 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Depth Chart

Without the former Heisman candidate, the Browns had a nicely set depth chart with Watson as the starter, Shedeur Sanders as the backup, and rookie Taylen Green as the third string.

The reason why it worked so well was that Sanders is getting to learn from Watson as the backup, with Green as a possible option to bring in on plays the Browns want to utilize his athleticism.

Now, where does Gabriel fit? Clearly, Monken favors Sanders to be the backup, and with talks of potentially bringing in Green for designed plays, does that mean Gabriel is the fourth string?

While he will most likely slot in above Green, it does bring up another question.

Will the Browns look to deal Gabriel before the NFL trade deadline?

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Packages

Let's say the Browns want to move on from Gabriel. Where could they send him and what could they get in return?

The best scenario for both parties is a situation where a team just lost their starting quarterback to injury. In that case, Gabriel would get the chance to actually compete for a starting job, and the Browns could get a slightly better package from a QB-needy team.

At the moment, a team that comes to mind would be the Philadelphia Eagles.

A potential package that could benefit the Browns could be sending Gabriel and a pick for tight end Dallas Goedert. This would fill a need of backup tight end for the Brown and Orange, while capitalizing on trading a young player.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for now, Gabriel remains with the Browns and will find a spot to sit until something changes internally.

Who knows, maybe a team has had their eye on Gabriel since his time at Orgeon and believe in the 25 year old.

Regardless, it's time for the Browns to cut ties with the Hawaii native, who has shown disinterest in playing for the Browns. It truly does not seem like Gabriel is needed or fits on the team any longer.