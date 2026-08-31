Browns Rookie Receiver KC Concepcion Named Recipient of Training Camp Award

The Cleveland Browns are quickly approaching the start of the 2026-27 regular season after concluding the preseason this past Thursday night.

Even though the expectations for the Browns aren’t sky high, there are some expectations based on players’ training camp performances that should translate to a large role on the team this season.

One player truly stands out amongst the rest of the pack, that being wide receiver KC Concepcion. After being selected at pick No. 24 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Concepcion was the first receiver brought in during this offseason's soft rebuild, and he hasn't disappointed thus far.

Concepcion has performed well all through the early stages of the summer's training camp up through the end of August and was named the recipient of the Maurice Bassett award. This award is given out every year to the Browns’ most outstanding rookie through training camp.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion Jr. has been named the 2026 recipient of the Maurice Bassett Award.



The award is given annually to the Browns' most outstanding rookie in training camp, as voted on by the media. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 31, 2026

With this award being voted on by the media, this goes to show that besides the Browns’ coaching staff loving Concepcion in the building and on the field, the media also feels the same way about the 21-year-old rookie.

It’s expected that Concepcion will have a heavy role in Cleveland’s offense this season and beyond. Here’s why Concepcion earned this award, and what can be expected this season.

Concepcion has been excellent all summer and making a case as their top receiver

One of the constant storylines out of Browns training camp from this summer was how explosive Concepcion looks in their offense. It doesn’t matter how big the challenge is, Concepcion plays like a much larger receiver than he is.

Concepcion stands at 6 foot even and weighs just shy of 200 pounds, but he sure doesn’t show it. His athleticism and strength combined with his speed make for a true legit receiving threat, and there aren’t many passes that can be thrown that he won’t make a legit attempt to catch.

Even though the Browns decided to double up on receivers at the top of the draft by selecting Denzel Boston out of Washington in the second round, Concepcion has his own unique differing qualities that make his investment so important.

It’s been highlight reel after highlight reel for Concepcion this summer, including an agile and impressive touchdown in Cleveland’s first preseason game in which he took a handoff to the house after breaking a tackle.

Concepcion should be a contender as the Browns’ lead receiver, even with veteran Jerry Jeudy in the room. He carries similarities to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who Todd Monken helped blossom into a true 1,000-yard receiver.

It can be assumed that head coach Todd Monken will use him as somewhat of a swiss army knife on offense this season. He’s a real athlete that can break a game open with one play, and he can be a legit threat to opposing defenses on the Browns for years to come.