Browns running back hints at frustration on social media following trade deadline
Since the passing of the trade deadline several players who were mentioned in rumors, such as Wyatt Teller and David Njoku, made it clear they were excited to continue their careers in Cleveland. However, not everyone felt the same way.
Jerome Ford has seen his role decrease throughout the course of the season. It seems he was hoping for a fresh start at the deadline, being mentioned in plenty of trade rumors. Instead, the Browns kept Ford, keeping him in Cleveland until the end of the season.
Ford hasn’t said anything regarding it yet, but fans noticed his frustration based on his TikTok activity. Ford reposted two videos about being unhappy at work, including one that was titled “I chronically do not care about my job.”
At the beginning of the season, Ford competed with Dylan Sampson to be the opening day starter. Sampson outplayed Ford in the game, finishing with more yards and carries.
Then came Quinshon Judkins, the rookie running back sensation that the Browns were hoping to build around, finally began playing. He immediately proved to be the best player in Cleveland’s backfield, locking up the starting job.
Since then, it’s been hard for Ford to find time on the field. He’s carried the ball just 21 times this year for 73 yards. His best game rushing came in week two where he carried the ball six times for 31 yards.
Where Ford has continued to prove value is in the passing game. He has been Cleveland’s go-to back in third-and-long situations (which the Browns end up in plenty). He is an above average pass blocker, and has been a safe checkdown back.
Ford has caught 21 passes for 76 yards, though only two of those catches gave Cleveland a first down.
In the Browns most recent game against the New England Patriots, Sampson began taking more reps in the third-and-long situations. He caught five passes for 29 yards, and has 133 receiving yards this season.
Ford has been in Cleveland since the 2022 season. He was needed to replace Nick Chubb as he dealt with his heartbreaking injury in 2023. Ford was productive in that time, but never a game-changer.
Ford averaged 4.4 yards per carry over those two seasons, rushing for 1,378 yards.
During the week leading up to the trade deadline, expectations were high for the Browns to be productive. Many thought they would be sellers, cutting loose some of the upcoming free agents. Others thought they’d be buyers, bringing in a new high-caliber wide receiver.
Instead, the Browns were quiet. They made just one trade, shipping Joe Tyron-Shoyinka out for a sixth-round draft pick.
Now the Browns and Ford will have to finish out the season with what appears to be a rocky relationship. Ford will be a free agent at the end of the season, while Judkins and Sampson appear to be the future of Cleveland’s backfield.