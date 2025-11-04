Cleveland Browns trade former first-round pick to Chicago Bears
The Cleveland Browns are making some moves just before the NFL trade deadline comes and goes.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are trading linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears.
"Another trade: Browns are sending DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per sources," Schefter tweeted. "Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and now trade for a potential replacement two days later."
Browns trade Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Bears
In the trade, the Browns are sending Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.
Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, was a former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played his first four NFL seasons in the Sunshine State before signing with the Browns this offseason on a one-year, $4.75 million contract.
In eight games this season, Tryon-Shoyinka had nine tackles for the team while mostly playing on special teams. The team was hopeful for him making an impact on defense during training camp, but he didn't live up to a ton of production during the season.
"You see big, long speed. I mean he can really run, he can really bend, and he’s got great length," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during training camp.
"So those are great traits to have when you’re talking about coming out of a three-point stance or a two-point stance. But I think it’s for us, it’s just understanding the player, understanding where you can move them around to maximize him. But football’s football, whether you’re in a 3,4 scheme or a 4-down scheme, he’s a good football player.
"He was around a lot in the spring. Teammates really like him. You know, he practices very, very hard, which I appreciate. Doesn’t say a ton. He’s quiet, but yeah, gets along really well with this group.”
The trade signals that the Browns are willing to do what it takes to improve their spots in the NFL Draft this spring. The Browns sit at 2-6 on the season, so their focus is set on the future rather than keeping players on the team for the second half of the year that aren't making much of a difference.
Given the fact that the Browns were able to get something from Tryon-Shoyinka, this deal should be considered a success.