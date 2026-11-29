The Bye Week is always the best time for teams to get healthy.

And while it looked like the Cleveland Browns were going to march into Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much intact, a recent update proves otherwise.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Browns and Raiders will clash in a primetime matchup from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, set for 8:20 p.m. EST. Ahead of the meeting, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed that rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston was a "long shot" for the game due to a quad injury.

The 22-year-old has put together an exceptional season in his first year of professional ball, but over the last few weeks has been dealing with calf, toe and quad injuries.

Browns WR Denzel Boston (questionable, quad) is considered a long shot for tonight’s game vs Raiders barring a surprise, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 29, 2026

While it isn't good to see Boston show up in the injury report, it isn't that surprising to understand why. Since Week 1, Boston has been one of Deshaun Watson's go-to targets, hauling in 33 receptions on a whopping 63 total targets, going for 523 yards and three scores.

Before rookie counterpart KC Concepcion broke onto the scene and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. regained his form, Boston was the one helping carry the Browns' offense through the first few weeks of the year.

Now, with him off the gridiron, Cleveland is going to have to turn to these two players to help pick up the slack on Sunday:

1. RB Dylan Sampson

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) makes a catch against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns may not have gotten Sampson involved too much in the initial post-injury games he played in, but he is slowly returning back to that 2025 form.

Primarily making his impact known in the passing attack, Sampson's speed and athleticism make him a great catch-and-run target. Across five games this season, he has 22 targets for 16 receptions with 152 total yards. Just last game against the Houston Texans, he recorded four catches for 31 yards.

On a night where the Browns are going to have to run the ball an awful lot due to the expected weather, Boston's inactivity could pave the way for a massive night from Sampson.

Whether it's getting handoffs outside the hashes or getting check downs and taking them for some big time yards, Sampson has to be one of the Browns' X-Factors Sunday night.

2. WR Jerry Jeudy

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) makes a catch against Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Jerry Jeudy has had his role diminished in the 2026 season.

Instead of being the No. 1 option in Cleveland's offense, he has fallen down to fourth or fifth most days. But on Sunday, with Boston out, he will have to take on a bigger role for Watson and the offense.

Heading into the primetime matchup, Jeudy has just 20 receptions for 282 yards, averaging a nice 14.1 yards per catch. He has yet to find the end zone, though, as many of the passing game's scores have gone to Fannin Jr. and Boston.

If there was ever a time that Jeudy broke out in the 2026 season, it would be Sunday night as the Browns look to move three games above .500 against a struggling Raiders squad.