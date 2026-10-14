Recent Report Shares Controversial Value For Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

The Browns are in an interesting position with veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy; Jeudy is now in his third year with the team, and many are sure his future is somewhere else. In his first year with the Browns, Jeudy posted career-highs in receptions, targets, and yards as he hauled in 90 passes for over 1,200 yards. 235 of those yards came in a single game where Jeudy really took it to his former team in Denver, as it set a record for the most receiving yards in NFL history for a wide receiver vs. his former team.

Last season really tested Jeudy and many of the Browns' players, as the three different starting quarterbacks for Cleveland never seemed to get good chemistry with Jeudy. In his second season, the wide receiver took a huge step back, posting just 50 receptions on 106 targets for 602 yards. Along with not developing chemistry, drops were a huge problem for Jeudy last season.

Cleveland drafting two receivers (KC Concepcion & Denzel Boston) in the top 40 of this year’s draft was a clear signal that they could be moving on from Jeudy in the near future. Through the first five games this season, Concepcion and Boston have both been targeted 29 times to Jeudy’s 15, for comparison, through the first five games last season, Jeudy was targeted 35 times.

But the question is, what’s the value of a player like Jeudy? According to NFL insider Jordan Schutlz Cleveland would like a 3rd or 4th rounder in compensation for Jeudy. The initial reaction to this was controversial, as many think that there is no way a team would be willing to give up that capital for Jeudy.

In the recent market for receiver trades though, a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. just went for a 2027 2nd rounder and 2027 6th rounder, with a 2027 7th rounder going with Harrison to the Texans. The main bet on this trade for Houston is upside, Harrison is just 24 years old in his third NFL season, and when he was coming out of Ohio State, he was hyped to be one of the next great receiver talents, hence why he was taken fourth overall in the 2024 Draft.

Harrison and Jeudy’s first two years in the league are relatively comparable as Harrison tallied 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns, Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,323 yards, but just 3 touchdowns on 20 less targets.

Looking at other recent receiver trades, players like DJ Moore also commanded a 2nd round pick, while guys like AJ Brown and Jaylen Waddle commanded more compensation that involved a first round pick.

Realistically, though, Jeudy compares to players like Dontayvon Wicks, who was moved to Philadelphia for a fifth and sixth-rounder, or Jakobi Meyers, who was traded from Vegas to Jacksonville for a fourth and sixth-rounder in 2025. That may be the top of what Cleveland could get for Jeudy, and if not, the Browns may have to settle for a late rounder if they want to move on from him.