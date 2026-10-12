2 Glaring Holes in the Browns Offense that Need Addressed Now

So far this season, we have seen the Cleveland Browns on display five different times. Clearly, there are two big things that need to be fixed on Offense

With the NFL Trade deadline less than a month away, these positions are two the Browns should aim for in potential trades.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) avoids a tackle by Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back Room

Ever since Quinshon Judkins was injured against the Bills last season, we have yet to see him return to that rookie-year form.

It doesn't help that Dylan Sampson went down with an injury in week one, but the Browns still should be getting it done with the former Buckeye.

If Cleveland decides it wants to improve the running back room, I do not expect them to fully get rid of Judkins. Instead, I see a trade to either bring in help alongside Judkins or to block for him.

That brings us to the main position group that needs to be reworked.

Teven Jenkins and Spencer Fano work with Parker Braiilsford at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

This is such a complicated group because all five starters are brand new to the team this season.

Is it a lack of experience? Two of the five big men are rookies who are only five games in to their professional careers.

Is it a lack of playing time together as a unit? The line has had all offseason to mesh, so you would hope that would be enough time to learn assignments and how to work together.

Regardless, the unit ranks dead last in sacks allowed with 19 this season. At this rate, the Browns are on pace to allow 65 sacks this year.

In the run game, the Browns are averaging just over 94 yards per game. Most of the time, 20-30 of those yards are coming from Deshaun Watson on scrambles.

Would you trade Jerry Jeudy to the Titans for Tony Pollard?



Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the two teams swap players to help bolster areas of weakness on each roster.



"No other Browns back outside of starter Quinshon Judkins has garnered more than six carries or eclipsed… pic.twitter.com/aXaVm1VTie — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 7, 2026

Potential Trades

The Tony Pollard, Jerry Jeudy swap has been thrown around for the past few weeks. If the trade is legitimate, it is something the Browns should absolutely consider with Tennessee.

Pollard could bring another aspect to the Browns' run game as a dynamic runner, while Jeudy could go in as a much-needed pass-catching option for Cam Ward.

As for the Offensive line, the name doesn't matter nearly as much as the experience. The Browns need to go after a strong run blocker who has had reps with a winning line in the past.

Overall, changes need to be made to the Cleveland offense if they truly want to go all in for a playoff push this season.