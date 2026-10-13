Browns Sign Running Back in Wake of Struggling Run Game and Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are looking for any way possible to give their run game a boost moving forward.

After suffering a tough 17-12 loss to the New York Jets this past Sunday, and Cleveland’s run game being virtually non-existent, the Browns had to make a move.

On Monday, the Browns went out and signed another extremely young option to hopefully boost their running back room moving forward.

Sources: The #Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the #Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster.



The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cN57eboBz3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 12, 2026

Estime last played for the New Orleans Saints before being cut from the injured reserve just a few weeks ago. He was their preseason rushing leader, and has totaled 508 yards rushing on 122 carries in the 20 NFL games he’s appeared in.

He was picked up by the Vikings and put on their practice squad a little over a week ago but was picked up by the Browns on Monday to join their 53-man roster. This move was made in response to Quinshon Judkins’ injury sustained on Sunday.

Here’s why the signing of Estime makes sense for the Browns:

Cleveland’s running back room is banged up and very inexperienced

Aside from the recent injury to Judkins, the Browns are already without their backup running back Dylan Sampson, who was put on the injured reserve after his opening week knee injury.

Cleveland does still have Raheim Sanders in the backfield, as well as Jaleel McLaughlin, but outside of McLaughlin’s touchdown against the Steelers, both have been uninspiring options to lead the Browns’ backfield.

It’s not a good sign when the second leading rusher on the team is a 31-year-old Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and he only trails Judkins as their lead rusher by 54 yards.

In steps Estime, who brings two years of NFL experience to the Browns running back room. After starting his career with the Denver Broncos for 13 games, Estime played in seven games with the Saints.

It won’t be a permanent solution to Cleveland’s struggling run game by any means, but it’s worth a shot giving Estime playing time as he’s shown he can be serviceable. If the Browns want to develop their run game at all, they’ll need production out of Estime.

It isn’t expected that Judkins will miss an extended period of time, but after his significant injury suffered last season limited his availability during the offseason, the Browns might take it slow getting him back on the field.

The Browns have time to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, which is a great time for Estime to get up to speed with Cleveland’s playbook to ensure he’s ready to go moving forward.