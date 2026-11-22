Deshaun Watson's production this season has been quietly putting him on pace to join the franchise record books.

Heading into Week 12 of the 2026 regular season, Watson has the Browns sitting at a 6-4 record, and the top spot in the AFC North is still within reach. Along the way, the 31-year-old has battled through injury to stay on the field, all while leading the team to six game-winning drives.

Down the stretch of games, he is one of the league's most clutch quarterbacks. In the final two minutes of fourth quarters, he is tied for the most completions (19) and most passing touchdowns (two), while leading the league in passing yards, interceptions and passer rating.

When the game is on the line, Watson has been stealing the show and delivering for Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson in final 2 minutes of 4th quarters this season



19 completions (t-most in NFL)

273 Pass Yards (most in NFL)

2 Pass TD (t-most in NFL)

0 INT (t-best in NFL)

141.8 Pass Rating (best in NFL) pic.twitter.com/DnYLKGMprV — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2026

But it seems that the attention he draws for his clutch genes may be overshadowing just how consistent his numbers have been this season.

Throwing for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions on a 65.1% completion rate, he is on pace to put together one of the best statistical seasons for a Browns quarterback in the 21st century.

Watson and the Browns' Seasons End Projected Marks

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball while under pressure against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson, in the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal, is currently averaging 20.9 completions, 32.1 attempts, 235.3 passing yards, 0.78 touchdowns and 0.44 interceptions per game. Those numbers show that he may not be scoring an awful lot, but he is routinely getting the team down the field and protecting the football.

His interception percentage is at a measly 1.4%, which is tied for the second-lowest of his career, behind only his 2020 Pro Bowl season with the Houston Texans.

If he is able to keep up his current averages for the next seven games, which would put him at 16 regular-season games on the 2026 season, he would finish with 3,765 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He would also maintain a 65.1% completion rate, putting him just shy of the 4,000-yard mark.

So few interceptions would bring his interception percentage to the lowest mark in Browns history, while his total passing yards would be seventh. He would trail only Brian Sipe (1979, 1980, 1981), Bernie Kosar (1986), Baker Mayfield (2019) and Derek Anderson (2007) for the top spot.

But if he stayed over 200 yards per game and sprinkled in a few 300-yard outings, he could jump even further up the list.

Watson may have put the Browns in a unique situation since joining the team back in early 2022, one that many teams around the league will likely never have to go through, but to hold a black cloud over his head during a season that he's looked relatively strong in is unfair.

Not only is he projected to finish towards the top of many franchise-best statistical ladders, but the team itself is as well.

With six wins already through 10 games, the Browns already have more wins than in 15 other seasons since returning to the NFL in 1999. The franchise has finished with five or fewer wins in 15 of its 26 completed campaigns since then.

If the Browns even finish the year splitting the final six games, going 3-3, they would still finish with the fifth-most amount of wins over the last 25+ years. The only seasons the franchise finished with nine or more wins were 2002 (9-7), 2007 (10-6), 2020 (11-5) and 2023 (11-6).

In those seasons, the Browns were led by Tim Couch (2002), Anderson (2007), Mayfield (2020) and Watson/Joe Flacco (2023).

Watson isn't the lone reason the Browns have been able to find the success they have during the 2026 season, nor do his numbers tell the full story, but for a franchise that has been searching for a competent quarterback for much of the 21st century, it is hard to overlook just how significant his contributions have been and could be.

And if he finishes the season strong, the front office will have to take a long and hard look at what the future of the franchise looks like before ultimately deciding if he's worth extending.