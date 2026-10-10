A Struggling Rushing Attack Means the Browns Should Make This Trade

Through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns are 3-1.

Owning the top spot in the AFC North, and having downed the in-division Pittsburgh Steelers, all while starting quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be finding his footing again, things are looking up for a team that won just eight combined games the last two seasons.

But even though the team is winning games, pushing themselves to that next level and legitimately contending in the playoffs is going to be tough.

However, if they can bolster this one position in particular, the Browns' chances of being a more dynamic offense are greatly improved.

Here is one big-time trade the Browns should make before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline:

Making a Move For Tony Pollard From the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) goes through warmups during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Titans are arguably one of the league's most intriguing sides because not only do they have a good chunk of talent, but that talent is young. While the pieces aren't aligning as well as many expected them to, the Titans still do have a bright future ahead.

In order to capitalize on the youth movement, though, as losses continue to end up on their record, the front office could be inclined to move on from some of the more established pieces on the 53-man to free up opportunities for youngsters.

And Pollard, who is approaching 30 years old, could be a piece the front office is willing to deal. He is also rumored to be on the trade block, yet not fully confirmed.

Tony Pollard is a likely trade candidate from the Titans after their 0-4 start.



Pollard is on a $6.7 million expiring contract, which many contending teams can absorb.



Tennessee will only be able to net a Day 3 2027 pick for their starting running back. pic.twitter.com/AaMBitIcvc — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 6, 2026

Currently, behind Pollard are running backs Tyjae Spears and Nicholas Singleton, both of whom are 25 years old or younger.

While Pollard is obviously performing well to begin the year, rushing for over 200 yards and one score, his dual-threat capabilities have been lost in Tennessee's offense. While obviously being a good rusher, Pollard's biggest impact can come in the passing game, where he thrived in Dallas.

He has nearly 1,800 receiving yards across his eight-year career.

The Browns could be willing to swap Dylan Sampson and a 2027 fifth-rounder, or just toss in a few picks, for Pollard, bringing an experienced back to Cleveland to be paired with Judkins.

Potential trade candidates to monitor, per @AdamSchefter:



Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jerry Jeudy

Tony Pollard

Khalil Mack

Josh Sweat — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

In his rookie campaign, Sampson became heavily involved in the Browns' rushing attack late in the season due to an injury to Judkins. However, he never quite found a role that seemed sustainable long-term. Like Pollard, he was good in the passing game, but heading into 2026, injuries have kept him off the field.

Looking for a change of pace and a new face to bring some energy back to the running back room, landing Pollard could be exactly what the Browns need to take some weight off Judkins' workload. The 29-year-old has topped 1,000 yards in each of the last four campaigns, bringing consistency to an offense that is looking to build it.

The Browns have plenty of youth on the offense, and while that is a good thing, in the short term, pairing them with a veteran like Pollard could be a great fit.

Would you trade Jerry Jeudy to the Titans for Tony Pollard?



Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the two teams swap players to help bolster areas of weakness on each roster.



"No other Browns back outside of starter Quinshon Judkins has garnered more than six carries or eclipsed… pic.twitter.com/aXaVm1VTie — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 7, 2026

With a chance to see the rushing attack break out of its dry spell, the Browns return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 11, in a Week 5 showdown against the New York Jets.