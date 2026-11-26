With the Browns sitting at 6-4 and awaiting a home date with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, there is not much to be wary of if you are a Cleveland fan.

Deshaun Watson has now thrown for 300+ yards in three straight games, something he hadn’t done once since joining the Browns in 2022.

The rookies at receiver are as advertised: Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion are first and third among receiving yards by a rookie this season; both have added a couple of touchdowns as well. Second-year Ohio product Harold Fannin Jr. has blossomed into a top-five tight end in the league, continuing to show reliable hands and an unstoppable motor.

Another 2025 draftee has struggled to find his groove in the past couple of games: running back Quinshon Judkins.

After rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans a month ago, Judkins has rushed for 106 yards on 36 carries (2.9 per attempt) and the game-winning score vs. Houston in Week 10.

Cleveland’s run game has been subpar this season, averaging just 97.5 yards per game (24th in the NFL) and 3.8 yards per attempt (25th in the NFL).

The Browns run the ball on 41.2% of their plays, putting them in the lower half of the league. Another stat that puts them down is that they average just 0.94 yards before being contacted per rush, bringing their success rate to 35.5% on runs, which is 26th in the NFL.

Judkins currently has the fourth-worst success rate among qualified rushers this season at 30.2% and the second-worst rushing EPA at -35.7.

These final seven games for the Browns will give Judkins plenty of opportunities to show his worth, as the Raiders give up the second-most rushing yards per game. Cincinnati (which Cleveland plays twice) allows the ninth-most rushing yards per game; Atlanta and New York aren’t exactly world beaters when it comes to defending the run.

Baltimore is solid at stopping it, but Indianapolis is right up there with the Raiders as one of the worst run defenses in the league.

Again, though, Judkins is only in his second season in the NFL, and while we have seen other young Browns players break out almost immediately, there could be some growing pains with Judkins.

He is just 23 years old and has dealt with some injuries early in his career, but if there was any time to break out, now is the time.