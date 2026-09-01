Browns Snub Preseason Standout Luke Floriea From Practice Squad

The Browns have finalized their 53-man roster and assembled their practice squad. Fan-favorite wide receiver Luke Floriea did not even make the practice squad.

Who Is Floriea?

Luke Floriea is a Northeast Ohio native who played high school football for the Mentor Cardinals and collegiate football for the Kent State Golden Flashes before going undrafted in 2025. Floriea earned a spot on the Browns’ 90-man roster following a strong performance during a rookie minicamp tryout.

During training camp and the 2025 preseason, Floriea was one of the Browns’ standouts. Unfortunately, after playing in the first preseason game against the Panthers, Floriea sustained a significant hamstring injury that led to him being waived with an injury designation. Floriea later returned to Cleveland’s practice squad in September.

Make that TWO TDs for Luke Floriea 👏



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AoARtRdHmJ — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

Floriea returned to the Browns in 2026 for training camp and the preseason and once again emerged as a standout. He consistently produced standout plays that reporters and fans shared on social media. Floriea also caught three touchdowns in the preseason, two of which came in the preseason finale against the Patriots.

Why It Didn’t Work Out

Floriea was one of the Browns’ preseason standouts, but he faced one key issue: special-teams ability. Floriea has a small frame for a back-of-the-roster receiver who would typically be expected to play special teams, standing only 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 180 lbs.

Floriea was in a position battle against Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain for the final receiver spot on the Browns’ roster. Corley ultimately landed that final roster spot because of his return capabilities and ability to contribute on gadget plays such as end-arounds. Unfortunately for Floriea, his lack of special-teams versatility ultimately cost him a spot with his hometown team.

What’s Next for Floriea?

In a surprising move that upset many Browns fans, Floriea was not even added to the Browns’ practice squad, with the team selecting Kole Wilson instead. Wilson has a similar frame to Floriea, but he also has return experience like Corley, which most likely gave him the edge.

Floriea playing for his hometown team would have made for a great story, but his Achilles’ heel is nothing new for back-of-the-roster receivers; versatility will always be a factor. Floriea will now wait for his next NFL opportunity, as no other franchise has signed him to an active roster or practice squad.

Caught up with #Browns WR Malachi Corley in the locker room following the final preseason game. pic.twitter.com/eV1QZwIEKv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 28, 2026

Browns fans should not fret, however. Corley, the receiver who beat Floriea out for the final wide receiver spot, is a high-upside player with a fantastic mentality who is excited to be a Brown. Time will tell if the Browns will regret passing on Floriea, but unfortunately, situations like Floriea’s are a necessary evil of the preseason.