By almost any measure, the Cleveland Browns’ 2026 NFL Draft was a huge success, especially when considering it came off the back of another wildly successful draft one year earlier.

Basically, five starters were added with the team’s first five selections through the first three rounds. It’s an impressive feat, even for a roster without top-level depth, as was the case in Cleveland. That’s slowly starting to change.

Nonetheless, not all 10 picks were hits, and that’s a fact, even if there’s still time to reverse course for some of the players selected.

Here are two wins and two loses from the Browns’ 2026 draft class.

Wins

Denzel Boston, wide receiver

There’s no doubt that Boston should have been picked up in the first round. Luckily for the Browns, he was still available in the second, getting selected 39th overall and 15 spots after fellow wideout KC Concepcion.

So far, Boston has shown he’s a legit WR1 in this league. He’s the only rookie over 500 receiving yards for the year, and he also leads all rookies with an incredible 15.8-yard per catch average that has him in the same ballpark as Davante Adams, Tee Higgins, and Rome Odunze in the NFL.

The top candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Boston, along with Concepcion and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., has the Browns set up really nicely for the next few years.

Austin Barber, guard

Sure, left tackle Spencer Fano dealt with all the pressure of being a Top-10 pick and getting sent to work frequently on an island, looking out for Deshaun Watson’s blindside, but everyone expected Fano to start right away—Barber was supposed to be a project.

Teven Jenkins was supposed to be the team’s right guard, but a back injury leading up to the start of the season opened the door for Barber, and he hasn’t looked back.

A former left tackle for the Gators, Barber has been the club’s best offensive lineman at times, combining an imposing physique with the nasty disposition that coaches adore. Eventually, he might get a shot at playing tackle in Cleveland, but no one is taking the right guard spot from him in the meantime.

Losses

Joe Royer, tight end

The Browns thought that Royer could play second fiddle to Fannin when they picked him up in the fifth round, but he has become quite the mystery instead.

First, he made the wrong kind of headlines during the offseason due to a number of highly criticized social posts. Then he failed to report to the team’s training camp, missing the entire preseason. The Browns placed him on the non-football illness list, and the club refuses to touch the subject.

It’s starting to feel like Royer's never going to play a down for this team. Meanwhile, standout cornerback Hezekiah Masses has been looking solid for the Raiders after being selected five spots after Royer.

Taylen Green, quarterback

This really doesn’t have much to do with Green, who was a great pickup in the sixth round out of Arkansas, when you consider his potential. As a matter of fact, you might consider it nitpicking.

But since the Browns unexpectedly decided in favor of handing Watson the starting job and against moving on from either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel before the trade deadline, Green hasn’t really had a chance to show much of anything.

Since Cleveland opted to keep four active quarterbacks on its roster --an unusual move-- Green counts towards the 53-man limit, so he also takes a spot that could otherwise be used at a different position.