Browns Veteran Nick Chubb Set to Officially End His Career in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns will officially say goodbye to one of their most beloved players in franchise history this weekend.

There’s no question that many faces have come and gone in the Browns’ history as a franchise, with many fan favorites deciding to sign one day contracts to ultimately retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Now, that long list of players will add one more on Friday, possibly one of the most loved players to ever wear orange and Browns. That player is running back Nick Chubb.

Nick Chubb will return to the #Browns tomorrow to sign a one-day contract and officially retire a Cleveland Brown, per JW Johnson, Managing Partner and Executive Vice President of Haslam Sports Group. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2026

So much can be said about Chubb in what could have been a true hall of fame career if injuries hadn’t cut his production short. He’ll always be remembered as a Cleveland Brown, as well as all of the talk of what Chubb could have been had he not suffered multiple career-altering injuries.

Fans would have loved to see a return for Chubb even if it was in a minimal role, but Chubb decided to live his life to the fullest outside of football in what should be long and healthy life for him after football.

It will be a day filled with memories of what he did for the city of Cleveland both on and off the field. Here’s a look at the career of an all-time great Brown, Nick Chubb.

Chubb was a certified workhorse, setting the standard as a current day bruiser with a vintage playstyle

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to see such a talented football player retire at such a young age, but injuries truly limited his potential all-time career. Even with a shorter career, Chubb still produced impressive numbers that can’t be denied.

Chubb was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and while he didn’t immediately slot in as their starting running back, it wasn’t long before he broke onto the scene. Chubb finished his rookie season with 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 192 total carries.

Each season, those numbers continued to increase or stay consistent with league rushing leaders. Although Chubb only led the league in rushing one season with 1,525 in 2022, he was named a four-time pro bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2022 as well.

Every fan remembers that haunting game in 2023 when Chubb went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers. It’s fair to say everyone knew the writing was on the wall after that regarding his future production from then on after his year was cut short with a broken foot.

Chubb would play one more season for the Browns after his injury, only appearing in eight total games and recording career lows in every major category. Chubb would then go on to be a free agent in 2025, where he would sign with the Houston Texans. It was reported earlier this summer that Chubb pondered the idea of returning the Browns, but that never ended up happening.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) jogs into the end zone to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Chubb 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On August 21st of this year, Chubb decided to hang up the cleats. Now, the Browns want to honor the running back by signing him to a one-day contract so he can retire where his career started.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Browns honored him further this Sunday for their home opener, potentially by allowing him to do the honors of smashing the guitar before the game. This would certainly result in an overwhelming amount of crowd support to acknowledge Chubb for his contributions.

Chubb will forever be remembered as a Cleveland Brown, and it also wouldn’t be surprising if he sees his jersey number 24 up in both the current and future Huntington Bank Field alongside other legendary Browns.