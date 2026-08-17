3 Overreactions Following Cleveland Browns Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to silence the doubters on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Instead, the team looked outmatched on both sides of the ball in a 34-10 loss that led to plenty of reactions from media and fans alike.

Browns fans are great at overreacting and it's clear there are three things in particular that stand out as potential overreactions after the preseason opener.

1. The offensive line is a disaster

All the attention was on the quarterbacks and it became clear they were lacking help up front on Saturday. The three signal-callers combined for an average of 6.7 yards per completion and the explosive plays came via catch-and-runs.

The running game was also not able to get going and was notably blown up on fourth down to end Shedeur Sanders' first drive of the game. Davon Booth did have a big 28-yard run, yet the running game lacked consistency.

This is to be expected with all the turnover on the line and the fact the Browns have a rookie in Spencer Fano at left tackle. The good news is they get to practice against an elite unit in practice. The bad news is the first impression has fans worried about the offense moving the ball at all in 2026.

2. KC Concepcion is going to be a superstar

KC Concepcion had three receptions and one run in the game, with the latter going in for a touchdown. He also had an explosive punt return for 31 yards. His touches were limited, but they seem to prove he is a home-run pick by GM Andrew Berry.

The Browns have been desperate for elite wide receivers and the No. 24 overall pick already looks like he will live up to the hype. It's entirely believable he will end up as the No. 1 receiver on this team after how he looked on Saturday.

The only question is how many receptions he will get if the line struggles. It may come down to Todd Monken drawing up run plays for Concepcion to ensure he gets a chance to show off his star abilities.

3. Deshaun Watson will be the Week 1 starter

Deshaun Watson did not look great on Saturday. Yet neither did Shedeur Sanders, who also tossed an ugly interception. Watson's biggest mistake was a fumble on fourth down.

Watson did the little things right and that may just be enough at this point in time. Neither quarterback is pulling away in the competition and it seems logical to go with the veteran in the case of a tie.

It is much easier to give Watson the first-team reps and let him open the season and then go to Sanders than it is to do things the other way around. The Browns can give Watson his shot and hope for the best. If he fails, that officially closes his chapter in Cleveland.