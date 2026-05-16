Ranking Every Game on Browns Schedule from Easiest to Hardest

The Cleveland Browns released their full 2026 schedule on Thursday night. Here's a look at the 17 games, ranked by opponent from easiest to toughest.

Week 5 at New York Jets

Cleveland will travel to play the Jets in the middle of October, and this should be one of the easier games on their schedule.

While the Browns faced New York last season and came up short, this year should be different. The Jets are projected to be one of the weakest teams in the NFL, with Geno Smith slated as their starting quarterback. The Browns have a stronger roster than the Jets, and if Cleveland can improve its quarterback play this season, it shouldn't have any trouble against New York.

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Last season, the Browns traveled to Las Vegas for Shedeur Sanders' first career start and pulled off a win. They have a chance to do the same at home this year. Even though the Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, their roster still doesn’t look that strong.

The Browns will face them at the end of November, likely in less-than-ideal weather, which could make it hard for Mendoza to throw and give Cleveland's defense a good day.

Week 7 at Tennessee Titans

The Browns will look to avenge their surprising defeat in Cleveland last December, when the Titans pulled off an unexpected victory. Both Cleveland and Tennessee underwent head coaching changes this offseason, and the Titans should show improvement under Robert Saleh’s leadership. Additionally, second-year quarterback Cam Ward displayed significant progress towards the end of his rookie season last year.

This is still a matchup the Browns should be able to win, but since it’s an away game, it might prove to be a bit tougher than playing a team like the Raiders at home.

Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Carolina surprised many last season by winning the NFC South and even challenging the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs. There’s a chance the Panthers could improve this season and look even better than in 2025. However, there’s also the possibility they might take a step back, as quarterback Bryce Young hasn't yet proven he can be a franchise player in his first three years.

Carolina could definitely walk into Cleveland and snag a win, but since this is the Browns’ first home game of the season, their fans will be fired up, and Cleveland usually performs better at home.

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It's surprising to see the Steelers listed among the Browns' top five easiest games, but Pittsburgh hasn't won in Cleveland since 2021. The Browns and Steelers will face off on "Thursday Night Football," and a short week typically doesn't favor the visiting team. Pittsburgh still has no idea who its starting QB will be this season, and if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return, there is a good chance that Will Howard or Drew Allar could start.

Week 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski will be heading back to Cleveland for the first time since the Browns dismissed him this winter, and this could be a game the Browns have a chance to win. The Falcons are going to be an intriguing team to watch this season, as they might either excel with Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, or they could be downright terrible. There won't be much middle ground. If Tagovailoa starts, the Browns could have a solid shot at victory, since the game will be in December, and we all know how Tagovailoa tends to struggle in the cold.

Week 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were one of the hottest teams in the NFL last season, but their hopes of making the playoffs were dashed when quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon late in the year. He is expected to return sometime this season and is likely to be back for Week 17. This game could be an opportunity for the Browns to catch a potential playoff opponent off guard, just like they did against the Steelers in Week 17 last season. Alternatively, this matchup could pit two struggling teams against each other.

Week 9 at New Orleans Saints

New Orleans showed promise as a rising squad at the end of last season, benching quarterback Spencer Rattler and giving rookie Tyler Shough a shot. Shough has the potential to make a significant leap from his first to his second season, and playing in the Big Easy is never a comfortable task. The Browns haven’t secured a win in New Orleans since 2010, and while they don't have a long history of losing there, they’ve only played two games in the Superdome since that year. Cleveland needs to prove it can secure a victory in this challenging stadium.

Week 15 at New York Giants

The Giants have undergone a significant change this season by hiring former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who knows how to beat the Browns. With Harbaugh at the helm and Jaxson Dart heading into his second season, New York is poised to show marked improvement this year. However, one big question remains: will Dart be healthy for the game, considering he spent a lot of time in the medical tent last season and even missed a few games?

Week 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland will face off against its former quarterback Baker Mayfield for the second time since trading him in 2022. The Browns came out on top when they faced Mayfield in 2022 while he was with the Panthers, but this time, he’s on a stronger team. Mayfield typically starts the season strong but tends to fade toward the end, so the Browns playing him in Week 2 could work in the Buccaneers' favor.

Week 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns have consistently performed well against the Bengals in recent matchups, despite Cincinnati having one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Joe Burrow. Cleveland was close to beating Cincinnati at home in Week 1 last season, but it ultimately lost. However, it got its revenge in Week 18. If Burrow can stay healthy, then the Bengals could be one of the teams to beat in the AFC. Since the Browns are playing at home, this could still be winnable even if Burrow is on the field.

Week 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland will head to Jacksonville for the first game of the season, where the Jaguars were one of the top teams in the NFL last year, winning 13 games and claiming the AFC South title. While there’s a chance the Jaguars might take a step back this season, it’s unlikely to happen in the opening week.

Week 10 vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have the potential to be the top team in the AFC this season, but they need to sort out their offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has faced his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career, but when he's on his game, he ranks among the best in the league. Houston also boasts one of the NFL's strongest defenses, which could pose significant challenges for the Browns.

Week 6 vs. Baltimore Ravens

This will be the first time Monken faces off against his former team, and it won’t be an easy challenge. The Ravens boast a top offense in the league led by Lamar Jackson, but the Browns’ home crowd could create a tough environment for the Baltimore offense.

Week 18 at Bengals

The Browns will wrap up their season against Cincinnati for the second straight year, and this game might not hold much significance. There’s a good chance the Browns won’t be in the running for a playoff spot, but rather competing for a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Week 8 at Steelers

The Steelers could field a college team and still find a way to win. Cleveland has overcome its struggles against the Steelers at home, but it hasn't won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. Until the Browns manage to secure a regular season victory in the Steel City, there’s no reason to expect them to break that streak.

Week 16 at Ravens

This could be the toughest game on the Browns' schedule, as the Ravens might be the strongest team in the AFC and will have the home-field advantage. Cleveland has struggled in Baltimore for quite some time; at this stage in the season, the Ravens could be on a roll.