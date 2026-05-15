One Hidden Advantage in Cleveland Browns’ 2026 Schedule Could Matter

The Cleveland Browns have come out of the NFL’s 2026 Regular Season Schedule release as one of the league’s biggest winners.

We already knew beforehand that the Browns strength of schedule based on win-loss records for last season was the league’s weakest at .429. But then, the league set Cleveland up with the second-least amount of miles needed for travel, paired with no international games. To top it off, the Browns were afforded a very favorable Week 11 bye.

A deeper look at the Browns’ 2026 schedule reveals another very positive wrinkle regarding how the team’s opponents are lined up: Cleveland will face only one opponent coming off their bye week.

While one can argue that teams can come off their bye looking a little rusty after the time off, conventional wisdom is that usually teams are reenergized after getting some rest. Some clubs benefit from the spark of a quarterback or playcaller change, while most clubs are just happy to get some key injured players back in the fold.

For the Browns, their only matchup involving a team coming off their bye week is their Week 9 affair against the Saints, which ironically is also their only game outside of the Eastern time zone.

As a matter of fact, the Week 7 game between the Steelers and Saints in Paris, France, will end up being of some relevance for the Browns. Cleveland will be the first opponent both European-bound teams play after their date at the majestic Stade de France.

The Steelers will host the Browns in Week 8, right after coming back from Paris, while New Orleans is off. Then, Cleveland will meet New Orleans at the Superdome in Week 9.

Ironically, the Browns were rumoured as a potential foe for the Saints for the International Series game. As we said before, Cleveland won’t have to play overseas this year, after a London trip last season.

Who will the Browns face coming off their bye week?

Unsurprisingly, Cleveland’s matchup after their week off looks promising as well, as it involves the worst team from last season, Las Vegas, traveling all the way to Huntington Bank Field in Week 12, most likely led by a rookie quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

Plus, the Shedeur Sanders-led Browns beat the Raiders by a score of 24-10 in November of last year, their last faceoff.

The stars seemed aligned for Cleveland to make a push towards a postseason comeback, at least on the calendar side. The Browns still have to go out there and actually win more games.

But a healthy dose of optimism is justified when looking at what the Browns will face in 2026, and the way those matchups are set up, when compared to other teams. The Eagles and Chargers, for example, will each face an NFL-high four opponents a piece coming off bye weeks. Meanwhile, Cincinnati -- the only Browns’ divisional rival that didn’t make a head coaching change -- is also the only AFC North team with the dreaded early bye (Week 6).

The calendar alone won’t put the Browns in the playoffs, but at least there’s reason to feel good about the way the 2026 campaign has been laid out for Cleveland.