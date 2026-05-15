Cleveland Browns 2026 Primetime Game Revealed: TV Schedule Plus Bonus Predictions

The Cleveland Browns received their 2026 NFL schedule, and they’ll be back in primetime.

After not being on national television during the 2025 season, new Browns head coach Todd Monken won’t have to wait very long to get in the spotlight.

Cleveland’s lone primetime game in 2026 is in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers haven’t beaten the Browns in Cleveland since 2021. They are 0-4 against the Browns in their last four meetings on Thursday Night Football in Cleveland as well.

Browns national TV schedule

The Browns will face the Steelers on Amazon Prime Video on October 1 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

It’s the lone national television spot for the Browns, who aren’t completely certain if Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will start the season at quarterback.

Similarly, the Steelers are still waiting for confirmation that future Hall of Fame veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back for the season. Rodgers is expected to be back in Pittsburgh, but if he’s not, the Steelers have former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and former Medina High School and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

This is also the first time that the Browns will face new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. After 19 seasons, the Browns will likely be grateful to have an attempt at any other coach than Mike Tomlin.

Week 4’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Browns and Steelers will be Pittsburgh’s first primetime game of the season.

After this one, they’ll play the New Orleans Saints in Paris in Week 7 before playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. In Week 12, the Steelers will play the Denver Broncos as part of the NFL’s Black Friday game. In Week 13, they’ll host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football before traveling to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Currently, oddsmakers have the Browns win total placed at 6.5 games. Pittsburgh’s win total is only one game better at 7.5 games. It does feel a bit disrespectful to Cleveland that this is their lone primetime matchup, while the Steelers will have five more. That could serve as more motivation for Monken to turn the Browns into a winner during his first season.

Thursday Night Football prediction

It’s nice that the Browns are back on Thursday night football, where they haven’t lost a game since 2018.

It’s a timeslot that has been very friendly to the Browns.

Even though it’s way too early for predictions, Cleveland hosting the Steelers in this game bodes well for Monken. Without Tomlin, these might not be the same Steelers.

Browns win 26-17.