Full 'Thursday Night Football' Schedule for the 2026 NFL Season

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Beginning in Week 2 of the NFL season and running through Week 17, there will be a weekly Thursday Night Football game, broadcasted nationally on Amazon Prime Video. With the full 2026 NFL schedule released, we now know what teams will be meeting in the midweek prime-time game each week.

Thursday Night Football made its debut way back in 2006, when the Broncos and Chiefs faced off in prime time on Thanksgiving Day. It’s evolved since then, becoming a weekly NFL staple and moving over to Prime Video in ‘22. The TNF crew consisting of Clarissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth provide plenty of entertainment and travel to the host stadium each week so they’re on-site for their pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Although there’s a game being played on Thursday night in Week 1, it’s an international game that will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, so it isn’t classified as a Thursday Night Football game. The true TNF action gets underway in Week 2.

Now that the 2026 NFL schedule has been released, we have all the information regarding the slate of Thursday Night Football games in the upcoming season.

Every Thursday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season

Week 1

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Melbourne)

The Thursday night game in Week 1 isn’t technically under the Thursday Night Football umbrella, though fans looking to tune into some midweek NFL action will be able to catch the 49ers and Rams in their international game in Melbourne, Australia. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on Netflix, unlike the usual Thursday night games which are available via Amazon Prime Video.

Week 2

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

The first official Thursday Night Football game of the 2026 season will be between the Lions and Bills at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The game will be played on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Week 3

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The Falcons and Packers will square off in prime time in Week 3, a TNF showdown at the famous Lambeau Field on Sept. 24.

Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

An AFC North rivalry clash is set to kickoff the Week 4 slate of NFL action, as the Steelers will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Thursday Night Football from Huntington Bank Field.

Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will host the Buccaneers in a stand-alone game in Week 5. The game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 8 from AT&T Stadium.

Week 6

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

The reigning Super Bowl champs will head to Denver in Week 6 for a Thursday Night Football game against the Broncos. The matchup at Mile High is slated for Oct. 15.

Week 7

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

The mid-week NFL action in Week 7 will consist of a clash between the Patriots and Bears, two teams with young, standout quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. The game will be played at Soldier Field on Oct. 22.

Week 8

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

The Panthers will head to Lambeau Field for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Packers in Week 8. The game is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will head to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9 for a clash against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The game will be played on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Week 10

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Week 10’s midweek matchup will be a classic rivalry tilt between Jayden Daniels’s Commanders and Jaxson Dart’s Giants. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 12.

Week 11

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

A pair of AFC South rivals will take center stage for Week 11’s Thursday Night Football showdown, as the Colts travel to Houston’s NRG Stadium for a matchup against the Texans on Nov. 19.

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Amazon will stream the Black Friday game in Week 12, but there’s the standard trio of Thanksgiving Day games to be played on Thursday. The evening game on Thanksgiving will feature the Chiefs and Bills. The game will be broadcasted on NBC and will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Related: NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2026

Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Thursday night in Week 13. The game will be played in L.A. at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 3. It will be the second consecutive week Kansas City is on the road on Thursday night.

Week 14

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots

The Vikings will head to Gillette Stadium in Week 14 for a prime-time road matchup against the Patriots on Dec. 10. Minnesota hasn’t won on the road against New England since 2000, and the two sides haven’t clashed in the regular season since 2022.

Week 15

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

The 49ers and Chargers will play on TNF in Week 15, in what will be their first meeting since 2022. San Francisco hasn’t won on the road against the Bolts since 2000, but it will look to snap that streak on Dec. 17 in game that could have significant playoff implications.

Week 16

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles

The Texans will travel to Philadelphia for a road game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Eagles in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. The game will be played on Christmas Eve, ushering in the three-game Christmas Day slate on Friday.

Week 17

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals’ prayers were answered. For the first time in five years, Cincinnati won’t have to travel for a road prime-time game against the Ravens. Instead, it’ll be Baltimore heading to Paycor Stadium for a TNF clash against Joe Burrow & Co. in Week 17 on Dec. 31.

Week 18

N/A

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