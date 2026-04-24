Cleveland Browns Spencer Fano Pick (and Trade Back) NFL Draft Grade

Coming into the draft, it was clear the Browns needed to add help to the offensive line and the wide receiver room. Both picks would help, but the Browns prioritized the trenches.

Before they got there, the Browns did what many expected and traded back a few spots with the Chiefs, while adding two more picks for this year’s draft.

Here are the grades for Cleveland’s trade and their ninth overall pic, Spencer Fano.

The trade

The Browns opted to move back three spots from sixth overall to ninth overall in order to acquire a third and fifth round pick in this year's draft.

With wide receiver Carnell Tate off the board already and no offensive tackles taken yet, it was clear the Browns felt safe to move back a few spots and acquire some more capital to try and build off last year’s draft momentum.

Cleveland missed out on one more receiver and a few defensive prospects that the Browns were unlikely to draft anyways. Overall, there wasn’t any major damage done and the Browns got extra capital out of it.

The trade gets an A- because the Browns did miss out on Jordyn Tyson, but it seems like Cleveland still got their man.

The pick

With the ninth overall pick the Cleveland Browns selected the first offensive lineman of the day, Spencer Fano out of Utah.

Fano was a three year starter and a terrific run blocker. He’s 6’5” and over 300 pounds, but is still one of the most athletic lineman in the draft. Cleveland had the opportunity to take either him or Francis Mauigoa, and chose Fano. Both were the logical picks and the most NFL ready, and Cleveland got the guy they believed in more.

This solves a major issue along Cleveland’s offensive line. The Browns’ line struggled all season long last year in both the run game and the pass game. With a rookie trying to run and throw the ball, it led to a disastrous offense.

Cleveland clearly targeted the offensive line in free agency, addressing the needs by trading for Tytus Howard, and signing both Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins to fill the void.

Howard can play either tackle, but has primarily been a right tackle in his career. Meaning Cleveland still had a hole at the left side. Dawand Jones has been a potential candidate to fill the spot, but injuries and inconsistency has plagued his career.

Fano gives the Browns new life. He can play at either tackle spot if needed, but should be able to fill the need at left tackle right away. Him and Jones will compete in camp, but Fano will have the advantage.

Fano will need to work on his upper body strength due to his shorter arm length and his ability to protect the passer, especially against speedy rushers. At worst, the Browns run game led by Quinshon Judkins should be able to take a huge step forward this year.

Overall this pick is an A. Football games are won in the trenches, and the Browns got the guy they wanted. Now it’s time to make sure he’s ready for the NFL.