Denzel Ward Reached a Major Career Milestone in Browns Win Over the Weekend

The Cleveland Browns improved to 5-2 over the weekend, which is tied for their best start since 1999, and the game was an offensive explosion for the Browns. Cleveland totaled 491 yards on the day (308 passing, 183 rushing), easily their highest mark of the season so far.

Deshaun Watson was tossing the rock to almost everyone on offense, leading to breakout games from KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. primarily. While the attention should be on the offense for shattering through, on the other side of the ball, there was an achievement that should not go unnoticed.

Ward Notches 20th Career Interception

Denzel Ward picked off Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (no relation) in a pivotal spot of the game in the second quarter. The Titans had just gotten the ball off a Fannin fumble at the Browns' 44-yard line, and on the first play after the turnover, Ward stepped in front of Elic Ayomanor to snatch it right back. The Browns then drove down 78 yards and capped it with a Quinshon Judkins touchdown to level the score at 14.

This interception was Ward’s 20th career pick, passing Joe Haden on the Browns all-time list up to spot 15. Only 14 other Browns players have amassed that 20-pick mark, but as we know, when you are as good as Ward is on the outside, teams will avoid him.

That avoidance doesn’t stop Ward from racking up other key defensive statistics, as he is Cleveland’s all-time leader in passes defended with 110, a feat he achieved last season, and is also top 10 in solo tackles with 309.

Ward has kept up his Pro Bowl-level play throughout his career; in his ninth season in the league, he is the highest-graded cornerback in the NFL this season, per PFF.

While the Browns have shipped away notable players like Myles Garrett on defense and parted ways with others in free agency, Ward has been the mainstay who was worthy of the fourth overall pick. His five Pro Bowl selections are the most by a cornerback in Browns history, and his play this year is calling for a sixth.

Cleveland recognized that in the offseason, keeping him home with an extension until 2029. One of the franchise’s best cornerbacks still plays like he is trying to earn a spot each and every week, though. He continues to be the leader of that secondary, which is putting up another great season defending the pass, as they rank in the top 10 of the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game (201.7) and per play (5.5).