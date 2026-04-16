Could Browns Trade Up in NFL Draft? Andrew Berry Doesn’t Dismiss Possibility

With the 2026 NFL Draft now one week away, the Cleveland Browns are currently slated to make their first selection at No. 6 overall.

The hot topic of the offseason since Cleveland hired head coach Todd Monken has been what their draft plan will be, given the premium nature of their No. 6 and No. 24 first-round picks.

Last year, the Browns decided it was in their best interest to trade out of the No. 2 overall pick by moving back three spots to No. 5—stocking up on another first-round pick for this year while still drafting an impact starter in defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Now, they enter this year's draft with more questions than answers: Do they keep their current picks, or trade back—or even trade up a few spots?

During Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference on Thursday, he addressed the Browns' potential to trade up in the first round at any point.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says “it’s certainly a possibility” to trade up: pic.twitter.com/hbC4FRjeLL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2026

Berry’s Comments Regarding Trading Up In First Round

“There’s always someone it’s realistic to trade up for…oftentimes what’s associated with that is not do I like that player enough to trade up for him, it’s what’s the acquisition cost.”

Berry followed up his analysis by saying, “That’s a hard question to answer without having both sides of it, but that’s a possibility.”

Everything Berry said stayed very safe, avoiding any hint that the Browns will or won’t trade up. It’s never out of the question, but even in the draft, everything and everyone has a price.

There’s no doubt Cleveland would love to select all their favorite prospects, but it may come down to draft day before they have a concrete idea of who they can actually take with their two first-round picks.

What It Could Cost for Cleveland to Trade Up

If the Browns did decide they view a player as worthy of trading up for, it’s more than likely going to be a player they know they’ll have to make a move for after missing out on them with their No. 6 overall pick.

Say Cleveland drafts an offensive lineman at No. 6 and other teams run on this year's top wide receiver prospects. In that case, the price to pry a pick away from a WR-needy team will be significantly higher, possibly future picks this year or next.

Trading up for a wide receiver would be a surprise. While they do need to build up their receiver room for 2026, Cleveland could avoid making any moves by taking a wideout at No. 6 and seeing which lineman is available at No. 24 to satisfy both needs.

Regardless of what Cleveland decides to do, this year’s draft could go a few different routes given the availability of multiple highly touted prospects throughout the first round.

As for now, the Browns will wait their turn to be on the clock just six picks in, and they still could wind up drafting their top prospect—ultimately avoiding any talks of a trade up.