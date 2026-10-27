Andre Szmyt is Forcing Browns Ownership To Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is

Andre Szmyt has done his job.

And some.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Cleveland Browns took down the Tennessee Titans on the road at Nissan Stadium 27-24, with Szmyt kicking his third game-winning field goal this season. Now, on the campaign, he has been directly responsible for sending the Browns home with wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens and the Titans.

Since Post-1999, Szmyt now ranks second in Browns game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final two minutes of a contest, trailing just legendary kicker Phil Dawson with 10.

Szmyt, himself, has a total of five.

Across the last two seasons, Szmyt hasn't just been clutch, but also consistent. He has made 38 of his 43 attempts, good enough for an 88.4% completion rate, while also knocking through 36 of his 38 attempts on PATs.

Post-1999 #Browns game-tying/go-ahead FGs in final 2 minutes:



🔸Phil Dawson (10)

🔸Andre Szmyt (5)

🔸Dustin Hopkins (4)



Owner Jimmy Haslam called Szmyt a "cornerstone player" this past offseason. Right he was 🥹



(h/t @DanielOyefusi)#DawgPound https://t.co/TsFWl0tx7X — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) October 26, 2026

But with how good Szmyt has been, it is surprising to see how weak a contract he is currently playing on.

This past offseason, the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1.1 million extension to stay with the organization. After an impressive rookie season, one in which he booted 24 field goals and 25 extra points, one would expect him to see a bigger deal come across the table.

And surprisingly, Browns owner Jim Haslam talked as if he would make the big bucks.

When reflecting on the roster the team built in 2026, a group that was built on youth and first-year players, Haslam spoke highly of Szmyt and many others.

"I think what is important to understand about our rookies, though, and you will see them, you all know them, [is that] they are not only really good players, but they are also really good people," he said. "They will be the cornerstone with which we will build and grow and develop this winning team."

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks the game winning field goal on a hold from punter Corey Bojorquez (13) in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Szmyt is really a long-term cornerstone for the team, and the front office just wanted to see him come out and continue the 2025 success into 2026, now is the time to put the money in front of him.

Consistent and clutch kickers are hard to come by, especially in today's game, so being able to secure one is incredibly important. The Browns, who have routinely gone through kickers since Dawson left the organization back in the early 2010s, should know this better than anyone else.

Szmyt has made as many game-winners as field goals he has missed. If the Browns don't see how valuable that is, other teams will. He has arguably one of the league's most valuable legs.

And if he enters the open market this offseason, some team is going to pay him a hefty sum.

The Browns better hope that they can get to him before then and lock him down as a cornerstone in The Land for the next few years.