Deshaun Watson Blames Media For Having Too High of Expectations for the Browns Quarterback

Another day, another statement from Deshaun Watson that makes Browns fans – and media members alike – shake their heads.

Following yet another disappointing performance by Watson in the season opener, one in which the box score made his performance look better than it actually was, the quarterback discussed his play.

In short, he said the media has too high of expectations for him — expectations that NFL quarterbacks rarely achieve in a game, let alone Watson.

Full quote from Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Was asked if he feels like he needs to have a strong performance Sunday to come home with some goodwill in Week 3.



"No, I think personally, I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to… https://t.co/V4xNVuK0ZM pic.twitter.com/KZZLLkRLH3 — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 16, 2026

“No, I think personally, I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to throw 400 yards and five touchdowns ever week,” he said with a grin. “So until that happens, I guess it's going to be the same situation. So again, my job is to make sure I'm operating well so we can try to get a win and keep moving forward.”

All you can do is laugh at this point, which is ironic considering Watson said it with a smile.

Tone Deaf – Again

Usually, when a player is given a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, he is expected to be one of the leaders of the team, both in the locker room and when speaking to the media.

Yet, over the last month, this is already at least the second time Watson has said something during a press conference that has made fans and media members cringe.

First, he went off on Cleveland fans for booing him and cheering when he got hurt, saying that their reaction had nothing to do with his performance.

Then came these remarks on Wednesday, and I'm sure I'm missing some other instances.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for Watson to separate himself from the criticism surrounding him when comments like these only add fuel to it, especially while his play on the field continues to disappoint.

Watson's Performance in the Season-Opening Loss to the Jaguars

Watson completed 16-of-22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Jacksonville last Sunday. On the surface, that doesn't look like an awful game.

But much of that production came in the fourth quarter, after the Browns had already fallen behind 34-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Matt Dickerson (93) hits Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) as he releases a pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the first three quarters, Watson was 11-of-17 passing for 100 yards and an interception. In the fourth quarter, with the game already out of hand, he completed five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland's lone touchdown of the game came on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston with 1:52 remaining. He was also sacked five times, all of which were not blamed on the offensive line but rather on Watson himself.

That's a much different picture than the final box score suggests.

Watson's Dismal Time in Cleveland

Ahead of, somehow, getting the starting job again in Cleveland even after Jimmy Haslam admitted that trading for Watson was “a big swing-and-miss” 18 months ago, the quarterback had been one of the worst in the league since coming to Cleveland in 2022.

And that's when he actually played.

Six years after Watson's last full season and four years after the Browns acquired him, Watson has played in only 20 games in three seasons, missing all of 2025.

Six years is an eternity in the NFL, especially when injuries are added in.

Cleveland is 9-11 in those games, while Watson has completed 354-of-579 passes (61.1%) for 3,570 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a Brown. That's an average of 178.5 passing yards and one touchdown per game.

Is this the worst trade in sports history? 🤔



Since joining the Browns, Deshaun Watson has:



• NEVER thrown for 290+ yards in a game

• NEVER thrown 3+ TDs in a game https://t.co/qrnBH9J41J pic.twitter.com/iJ7eFxWKYt — Novig (@Novig) September 16, 2026

While Watson apparently believes that 400 yards and five touchdowns is the standard set by media members, he hasn't passed for 300 yards since his last game with the Houston Texans on Jan. 3, 2021.

In 20 games with the Browns, Watson has thrown for more than 250 yards only twice and more than two touchdowns just once.

Maybe, just maybe, Watson will eventually take ownership of his struggles on the field, without even getting into the off-field issues, instead of blaming everyone else, including the fans and media.

Until then, it seems like he will only continue to make himself more unpopular with Browns fans.

The Real Expectations

Browns fans – and media members, since that's who Watson is blaming – aren't asking him to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns every week.

They just want Cleveland to have a competent quarterback.

One who gives the Browns a chance to win, makes plays when they're needed and is someone fans can actually feel good about cheering for and rooting for, both on and off the field.

Passing for 250-300 yards and a couple of touchdowns would certainly be nice. But if the quarterback is playing winning football and helping lead the Browns to victories, that's what ultimately matters.

Nobody expects 400 yards and five touchdowns every week.

Watson knows that's unrealistic.

Yet, somehow, he still found a way to make it sound like that's what everyone else expects of him. while continuing to not place any of the blame on himself.