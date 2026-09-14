Deshaun Watson Is Already Running Out of Time in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns got embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Browns started their season 0-1 after a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. In that game, Deshaun Watson, the Browns' $230 million quarterback, made his first start in 693 days. Watson left a lot to be desired, posting a 42.6 PFF grade, his lowest in his time with Cleveland.

A New Starter Incoming?

During the Monday, Sept. 14th, edition of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked whether the Browns were already going to make a change at quarterback. Schefter’s answer was simple: “I don’t know.”

“I don’t know if they’ll stick with him this week,” - @AdamSchefter on Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/KvCKQShknB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 14, 2026

Schefter is one of the NFL’s most connected insiders, making his uncertainty noteworthy. Although his response does not confirm that the Browns are reconsidering their decision, it raises the possibility that Watson’s poor performance has prompted internal discussions about the quarterback position after just one week.

Monken Takes a Stance

Todd Monken had regular media availability on Monday and fielded questions about the Browns’ loss to the Jaguars. In that press conference, Monken was asked if Deshaun Watson would start in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. “I anticipate Deshaun will be our starter,” Monken said.

Browns HC Todd Monken: 'I anticipate Deshaun will be our starter (in Tampa).' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 14, 2026

Reading between the lines, Monken’s wording still leaves a small degree of uncertainty. Saying he “anticipates” Watson will start is less definitive than guaranteeing it, but Watson clearly remains the expected starter for Week 2.

While Watson may have a much shorter leash with the Browns than he had in previous seasons, moving on from the veteran after one game would look as bad, if not worse, than starting him in the first place.

Change Could Be Coming Soon

The Browns’ 2026 season has started the way many expected it would after the team once again named Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback.

As the Browns’ home opener against the Carolina Panthers approaches, many are questioning how long Watson will remain the starter. The home crowd is expected to be hostile if he repeats his Week 1 performance.

Full quote from Browns HC Todd Monken when he was asked if he's 100% sure the locker room believes he's starting the right guy at quarterback: https://t.co/UHoMdfbuXJ pic.twitter.com/6GeU8GHFFw — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 14, 2026

The situation has already reached the point where media members are asking Monken whether the locker room supports the decision to play Watson. Those questions do not confirm that the Browns are preparing to make a change, but combined with growing frustration from fans, they show that the pressure on Watson is building. If his struggles continue, a quarterback change feels inevitable.

Just one week into the season, Deshaun Watson faces an uphill battle to remain the Browns’ starting quarterback, and he does not appear capable of winning it.